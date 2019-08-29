FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s still early in the season, but Thursday showed Florence Christian School girls’ tennis coach Robert Hardy something significant nonetheless.
“They never quit,” Hardy said of his team’s 5-1 loss to Robert E. Lee Academy at the FCS courts. “A couple of them were down and came back to tiebreakers or had good second games. So very, very pleased with the way we’re progressing.
“I look forward to the season, because I know every match is going to be competitive.”
It certainly turned out that way against the Cavaliers. Despite the outcome, two of the six matches FCS lost went to a third-set tiebreaker.
Madison Smith, the Eagles’ No. 4 singles player, rebounded from a 6-4 loss in the first set to claim a 6-2 win in the second set. The tiebreaker lasted all the way until the end when Maddie Wheeler pulled out a 10-8 victory for the Cavs.
“Madison has been a great addition,” Hardy said. “She’s a senior and played through her ninth-grade year – hasn’t played the last couple years, but came back and really gives us a solid No. 4. She’s a very reliable player and a very consistent player.”
FCS’ No. 6 player Chloe Canavati also lost in a third-set tiebreaker. She took the first set against Sarah Hayden Watts 7-5 before falling in the second set 6-1. The tiebreaker went to Watts as well, 10-6.
The lone Eagles winner was at No. 1 singles as Kaia Thomson held off Rebecca Dinkins for a 6-4, 6-2 victory in a back-and-forth match.
“Kaia has really become a complete player,” Hardy said. “She’s very stable at the No. 1 position and I know that any time she’s playing, I’ll get her best. I’m really looking forward to seeing what she can do this season.”
The Eagles have a mix of upper and lower classmen with two seniors, two juniors, a freshman and a sophomore.
“The girls really worked hard this summer and you can see the improvement from last year to this year,” Hardy said.
FCS fell to 1-1 while the Cavs improved to 2-0 on the young season.
“We’ve had two tough tests to start the season,” REL co-coach Bo Bo Moore said. “We’ve had two dogfights that were fought to the end. We’ve got seven seniors on the team and they want to go out winners, so we’re fighting as hard as we can.”
Devin Atkinson won her No. 2 singles match for REL 6-0, 7-5 over Alexis Aikens while No. 3 singles player Anna McPherson defeated Bailee Sawyer 6-2, 6-3. Sydney Watson defeated FCS freshman Lauren Hucks 6-1, 6-4 to complete the scoring.
SINGLES
Kaia Thomson (FCS) def. Rebecca Dinkins 6-4, 6-2; Devin Atkinson (REL) def. Alexis Aikens 6-0, 7-5; Anna McPherson (REL) def. Bailee Sawyer 6-2, 6-3; Maddie Wheeler (REL) def. Madison Smith 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; Sydney Watson (REL) def. Lauren Hucks 6-1, 6-4; Sarah Hayden Watts (REL) def. Chloe Canavati 5-7, 6-1, 10-6.
