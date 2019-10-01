SUMTER, S.C. — McKenzie Davis defeated Anna Beasley 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Trinity-Byrnes' girls' tennis team to a 6-0 sweep of Wilson Hall on Tuesday.
The Titans didn’t drop a set in singles play.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TB) def. Anna Beasley 6-2, 6-0; Allie Murrell (TB) def. Lizzy Davis 6-0, 6-2; Hannah McKay (TB) def. Carly Allred 6-1, 6-0; Haley Davis (TB) def.Haley Stone 6-0, 6-2; Maggie Murrell (TB) def. Lucy McIver 6-0, 6-2; Claire Pebbles (TB) def. Carlie Fort 6-0, 6-1.
RECORDS: T-B 8-0.
NEXT MATCH: Trinity-Byrnes will host Florence Christian at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Socastee 6
West Florence 1
FLORENCE — West Florence’s Emily King defeated Laurel Case 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
SINGLES
Brooke Rogers (S) def. Kate Sansbury 6-1, 6-0; Cassidy Cocca (S) def. Riley Gunter 6-1, 6-3; Wae Man Chen (S) def. Kennedy Horne 6-3, 6-2;Emily King (WF) def. Laurel Case 6-0, 6-2; Ryleigh Caroline Williams (S) def. Grace Bailey 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Kristen Peters/Lilly Abel (S) def. Taylor McCall/Amy Smith 6-3, 6-4; Rogers/Cocca (S) def. Sansbury/ Horne 8-5.
Carolina Forest 7
South Florence 0
FLORENCE — South Florence’s Carolina McKenzie lost to Raleigh Keenan at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-0.
SINGLES
Mia Cabildo (CF) def. Claire Nance forfeit; Raleigh Keenan (CF) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-3, 6-0; Kristina Miroff (CF) def. Brooks McKenzie 6-1, 6-1; Payton Yates (CF) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 6-2, 2-6(10-6); Layla Lowder (CF) def. Morgan Brock 6-2, 2-6(10-6).
DOUBLES
Cabildo/Keenan (CF) def. Nance/ C. McKenzie 8-5; Lauren Spain/ Violet Coohin (CF) def. Anna Patterson/Blair Crosby 6-1, 7-5.
Other Scores: Myrtle Beach defeated Wilson 6-0 in girls tennis. Pee Dee Academy defeated Williamsburg Academy 8-1 in girls tennis.
VOLLEYBALL
Hartsville’s Smith to coach in North-South game
DUE WEST – Coaches for the 2019 North-South All-Star volleyball games were selected on Tuesday and Hartsville High coach Billy Smith was named to the 4A/5A South squad.
Smith will coach alongside Lexington High’s Erick Shick as they take on the North squad which will be coached by Hillcrest’s Mindy Salley and Westwood’s Ciji Van Tyne.
The North-South games will be held on Nov. 21-23 at Erskine College.
The King’s Academy 3
Dillon Christian 0
DILLON — The King’s Academy defeated Dillon Christian by scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-19.
The Lions improved to 12-6 overall and 6-0 SCISA Region 4-2A and will host Pee Dee Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Socastee 3
West Florence 2
FLORENCE — Socastee came back to defeat West Florence by scores of 25-12, 23-25, 24-26, 25-21 and 15-10.
The Knights were lead by Alyssa Owens who finished with 33 assists, three kills, two blocks and nine digs.
ACES – WF: Rileigh Yearsich 4, Grace Howard 2, Emmy Rollins 1, Cami Niles 1, Annalia Cook 1.
KILLS – WF: Rollins 21, Howard 6, Cook 3, Alyssa Owens 3, Yearsich 2, Niles 1.
BLOCK – WF:Cook 2, Howard 2, Owens 2, Rollins 1.
ASSISTS – WF: Owens 33, Yearsich 2, Debby Ingram 1.
DIGS– WF: Jordyn Perry 11, Rollins 11, Owens 9, Cook 7, Morgan Rolfe 6, Yearsich 5, Niles 4, Gordon 4, Ingram 3, Ashleigh Palmer 1, Howard 1.
RECORDS: WF 10-13, 1-5 Region 6-5A.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to St. James at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Carvers Bay 3
Latta 0
HEMINGWAY — Carvers Bay defeated Latta by scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-21.
Latta’s Jayla Jackson had one block and four assists.
Teammate Jesselyn Bryant had two aces, Rayne Nolan added four kills and Lauren Webster had three digs.
The Vikings dropped to 5-6 overall and 5-5 Region 7-2A and will travel to East Clarendon at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Myrtle Beach 3
Wilson 0
MYRTLE BEACH — Wilson lost to Myrtle Beach by scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-15.
Cheraw 3
Lake City 0
LAKE CITY — Cheraw defeated Lake City 25-17, 25-16 and 25-12.
The Panthers’ Ziya Walker had four aces and Zoe Canteen added three aces and one kill.
Andrews 3
Hannah-Pamplico 1
PAMPLICO — Hannah-Pamplico was defeated 25-14, 21-25, 27-25 and 26-24 by Andrews.
East Clarendon 3
Kingstree 0
KINGSTREE — East Clarendon’s Maggie McElveen had 10 aces in the 25-5, 25-8 and 25-12 win.
Teammate Bree Lee added eight kills.
Carolina Academy 3
Palmetto Christian 0
LAKE CITY — Carolina Academy’s Vandi Timmons had two aces, six kills and three blocks in the 25-18, 25-21, 25-13 win.
Teammate Anna Grace Bradley had eight aces, five kills and three blocks.
ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 8, Vandi Timmons 2, Jamiee Epps 2, Gracen Bradley 1, Cassie McLean 1.
KILLS – CA: Timmons 6, A.G. Bradley 5, Lara Abuaita 5, G. Bradley 2;Epps 2.
BLOCK – CA: Timmons 3, A.G. Bradley 3.
RECORDS: CA: 8-5, 5-1 SCISA Region 2-2A.
Maranatha 3
Sumter Christian 0
SUMTER — Maranatha’s Sarah Atkinson had four aces in the 25-13, 25-2, 25-12 win.
Teammate Logan Lambert had two aces and Carson Reel added an ace.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-5 and will travel to the Governor’s School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Other Scores: Johnsonville defeated Mullins 3-0 in Volleyball.
BOYS' SOCCER
Maranatha 8
Sumter Christian 0
SUMTER — Maranatha’s Wyatt Poston and Grant Hanna each had two goals.
Teammate Brice Fuleihan, Brentson Smith, Bradley Reel and Bryson McInville each had a goal.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-4-1 and will host Low Country at 5 p.m. Friday.
