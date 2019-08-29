DARLINGTON, S.C. – Harold Brasington III considers himself a bit of an amateur historian, at least when it comes to Darlington Raceway.
After all, he’s been a part of most of it as the grandson of the man who built the track.
But the family business, so to speak, didn’t hold quite the significance it does now until later in his life, he said.
“I went to college and lived on the West Coast for a while,” Brasington said. “When I came back, I had a whole new interest and respect for it because I’d learned the role that my granddad had played as one of the early pioneers building that track and the others up in North Carolina.
“So I became a much more involved fan in understanding the history of Darlington and Labor Day.”
And there aren’t many people out there who would know that better than Brasington. Growing up in Darlington, he had a bird’s-eye view of all that went on during race week.
The one that still stands out? The parade.
“As a kid, the parade literally came by my front door,” Brasington said. “As a 5-year-old, it’s pretty amazing to see celebrities from TV that are completely out of context sitting in a convertible in your hometown. You see these familiar people and you’re like, ‘How in the world are these people here?”’
The atmosphere surrounding the event was different, too, as it was more of a weeklong celebration, Brasington said.
“The overall impression was it was kind of like people following the Grateful Dead when time trials lasted for a whole week,” he said. “They came into town and they were there for a while. It was like race season had arrived. It was a kind of a festival atmosphere.”
The drivers themselves, though celebrities, were more visible at the time, too, he added.
“For of lot of local kids, the dads would get us out of school early and go see time trials and see different guys qualify,” he said. “That was kind of interesting because you had these race car drivers milling around town doing some appearances, but they were out like ordinary people in cafes and grocery stores and kind of hanging out while the town trials were going on.”
While race weekend might not ever quite be the same as it was when he was a child, the atmosphere has grown in the last few years with the addition of the throwback paint schemes. Brasington agrees with track President Kerry Tharp’s assessment that Darlington has become the “crown jewel” of the sport.
“I think that that was really gratifying to see our little hometown and that special track be recognized for its significance and that role in history,” Brasington said.
Especially following the period where the Labor Day race went elsewhere and it looked as if Darlington itself might be in jeopardy of shutting down.
“We went from two races to one race and people got nervous because Rockingham closed,” Brasington said. “It was pretty upsetting for us locals, because we grew up with Labor Day being a major holiday for us with the race always being in town. It was like taking Christmas away from us when they moved the Labor Day race out West.”
But like most things, racing tends to be cyclical in nature, and after a period of expansion, it’s gotten back to its roots, he said.
“The attitude is the same,” Brasington said. “The people at those tracks, whether it’s the driver, his crew chief or the mechanics and engineers, those are some of the smartest people in the world that have that do-it-yourself attitude and drive for innovation.”
Brasington has become a regular at the Southern 500 in recent years, and 2015 provided what will likely be his most memorable race, he said.
“An emotional moment for me was getting to meet Joe Gibbs because he is such a powerful leader, I think, and a stand-up kind of guy,” Brasington said. “I have a lot of respect and admiration for him. I got to meet him at one of the meet-and-greet things that they do.”
As if that wasn’t enough, Brasington was also on hand for a very special moment for Joe Gibbs Racing – and Carl Edwards.
“I had a hot pass, so my wife and I got to stand in the pits of that Southern 500 with Gibbs’ team when Carl Edwards was getting his stuff together to get in the car,” he said. “Joe Gibbs came in there and did a little huddle with the crew and Carl. They did a little quick prayer and a send-off for Carl and he won the Southern 500.
“I was standing right there for that and then seeing Carl win – that was a moment I felt very privileged to see as sort of a peek behind the scenes. That’s something I’ll always remember.”
