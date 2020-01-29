FLORENCE, S.C. — It was rewarding for Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee to watch her group of seniors shine last year during the Patriots’ 31-19 campaign.
“The downside of that is obviously the next year,” Vallee said after losing six seniors — a group that included her entire starting infield. “So we have to replace a lot. There’s a lot of coaching, meaning just knowing our system and things like that.
“…But I think they know the direction we want to go with them and they understand the process of how we are going to get better each time we go out.”
FMU brings a young squad into the 2020 season, which begins with a home doubleheader against Mount Olive on Saturday at 1 p.m. Fifteen of the 20 players on the Patriots’ roster are either freshmen or sophomores, but Vallee does welcome back eight returners.
Her three starting pitchers from a year ago are among that group, led by Katelyn Ellard. The junior right-hander went 18-10 with a team-best 2.41 ERA with 213 strikeouts in 200 innings. She tied the school record with three saves and also tossed a pair of no-hitters.
“I’ve said this a thousand times, but she was a little bit lacking in some confidence at the beginning of the season last year,” Vallee said of Ellard. “I think once we were able to implement a little of that into her, she got so much better from the middle to the end of the year. So I’m only predicting much better things for her. Even though she did really well for us last year, I’m predicting even more in her second season with us.”
Also back are sophomore right-hander Janecia Hemingway (6-5, 4.61 ERA) and senior right-hander Amie Hutchison (7-4, 3.71 ERA). Both will likely see the mound this year, but Vallee is hoping Hemingway sees more time at the plate. Injuries and the fact that she was one of the team’s main pitchers limited her to 42 at-bats, but the Conway High product still batted .333 with three homers and nine RBI.
Danielle Karacson (.295, 12 2B, 23 RBI), who was moved from the infield to the outfield, is the lone returnee among that group. Karacson started all 50 games as a freshman and finished with the second-highest average on the team.
Sophomore designated player Addie May (.364, 2 HR, 20 RBI) returns as well. May earned a second-team all-Peach Belt Conference selection and was 7 for 10 as a pinch hitter and will likely take over at first base.
Robert E. Lee Academy standout Carson Shannon is one of the newcomers expected to make an impact as she transitions to the outfield to fill in one of the vacant spots. Freshman Megan Matsil will take over at shortstop after Taylor Johnson’s graduation.
Rachel Davis will see time on the mound and fellow freshman Sarah Harkins will take over behind the dish most of the time. Savana Rosson is another player who can pitch, but Vallee is hoping to get her bat in the lineup as well after she connected on several home runs during the fall.
Ashtyn Patterson is a junior transfer from Carson-Newman and will take over at third base for the Patriots after spending the last two seasons as a starter at the hot corner in the PBC.
Junior college transfers Bailey Perduo and Jordan Carlson will see time in the infield and outfield, respectfully, and sophomore utility players Taylor Lutian (.300) and Liberty Schultz (.286) are also back in the mix.
“I think with our hitters, they’re going to have to make that adjustment to college,” Vallee said. “Some teams are going to have better pitchers than others but I think our young players have some experience at the plate.
“Hopefully they’ll bring that confidence with them, but they’re inexperienced. So they’re going to lack some of that confidence in these first few games, but hopefully that comes sooner rather than later for them.”
FMU averaged 5.32 runs per game last year with the senior-heavy lineup, but even with the Patriots’ inexperience this year, Vallee is expecting her lineup to be pretty diverse offensively.
“We try our best always to recruit that way,” Vallee said. “We were able to bring in some power but also players with gap-to-gap players and some who are very quick. We have a little bit of everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.