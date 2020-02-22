FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Family YMCA registration for coach-pitch and T-ball baseball is now open for boys and girls.
The program is open to children aged 3 to 9 and will teach beginner baseball skills with the use of a batting tee or pitches. The program will teach basic skills, including running, batting, fielding, throwing and catching.
All children will have equal playing time. Children must bring their own glove.
Registration runs through March 22. After then a $10 late fee will be added.
To register for a team, visit the Florence Family YMCA. For more information on the program, visit www.florenceymca.org or call Brent Freeman at 843-655-1234 ext. 104.
