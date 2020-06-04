Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Anthony SantiAnna had always wanted to be a NCAA Division I athlete.
“I’ve been wanting to do a D-I sport all of my life, whether that was football or track,” the Wilson High standout said Thursday.
SantiAnna had a pick of a few schools, including N.C. Wesleyan for football, but there was also one school he’d really wanted to attend as well.
So when Clemson University offered him the chance to walk on for track and field, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up, he said.
“My sister went there and I’ve visited her some weekends,” SantiAnna said. “The campus is just beautiful and the people are so nice and I just fell in love with it.
“...I had coaches who were looking at me for football even, but I always wanted to go to Clemson and so I made the decision to go there.”
The Tigers were also equally impressed with SantiAnna, who was ranked No. 1 in class 4A this season in the javelin event with a throw of 158 feet, 10 inches. His personal best is in the neighborhood of 169 feet.
While he didn’t get to finish his senior season with a state championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SantiAnna is pleased his career didn’t stop there.
“I’m just glad that I’ll be able to have a whole new family, meet new people and broaden my horizons,” he said. “This (year) was just a minor setback for a major comeback.”
SantiAnna was a versatile athlete with the Tigers. Aside from the javelin, he also competed in the 400 and 110 hurdles, the 800-meter run and the long jump events.
