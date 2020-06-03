FLORENCE, S.C. — While most football fans have their eyes on the National Football League and its plan to start the 2020 season relatively on time, Luke Carter has his sights set a little farther north.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down workouts, combines and other activities for most leagues, and that includes the Canadian Football League.
For Carter, the former Wilson High and Wofford College standout kicker, the CFL is likely his best avenue to continuing his career at the professional level — if the league is allowed to play at some point this year.
“I’ve been talking with my agent a lot and he’s been in contact and discussion with a team from the CFL,” Carter said. “Right now it’s just hard because they don’t know if there’s going to be a season. A lot of teams have held off on making transactions and making moves until they find out about the season and how many players they can have at training camps.
“But I feel good; I feel optimistic about it. Hopefully if there is a season this team will come through and I’ll be playing football this season.”
The latest news from the CFL is that September is looking like the latest probable start date if the league can begin again, Carter said.
“We didn’t really know things were going to go like this when it all started in March,” he said. “It’s tough because you work hard in college and try to get to this point and then everything gets put on hold. But you just have to be optimistic that once the pandemic dies down, you’re going to get your chance and just take advantage of it when it comes.”
Carter has been doing his part to keep himself ready for when that opportunity presents itself.
“I’ve been kicking four or five times a week,” he said. “I’ve got some weights that I keep in the house, and I think the gyms might be opening back up soon, so that’s probably something I’ll look into. I also bike a lot around Florence and just try to stay active for when that time comes.”
If football falls through, Carter has a more than solid fallback plan that has also been a longtime passion.
“I got accepted into law school at (the University of South Carolina),” he said. “That’s the backup plan. If the season starts in September and they have training camp in August — that’s when school starts and I’ll have to make a decision, so that might be tough. But it’s something I’ve always wanted to do my whole life, so I think it’s a good avenue for me.
“Football is No. 1 and I want to play as long as I can.”
