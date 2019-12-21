FLORENCE, S.C. – It was the goal all offseason for Zayshaun Rice – to get better.
Better individually yes, but by extension, better as an overall football team.
Consider both accomplished as not only did Wilson High School finish the year with a three-win improvement (9-3), but the Tigers’ junior quarterback raised his level of play to even greater heights.
Passing yards? He blew past the 2,000-yard plateau to lead the Pee Dee with 2,395 yards through the air.
His passing touchdowns? Up to 29. Combined TDs? Also increased to 37.
His rushing yardage? Nearly 200 more than last season with 814.
Rice can now add another accolade after his monster 2019 campaign earned him the Morning News Football Player of the Year award.
“I tried to work on making myself better and the people around me,” he said. “We set goals since May of last year of what we were trying to accomplish. We reached some of those goals, and others we fell a little short.
“But we’ll continue to work on them for next year.”
The Tigers would likely welcome another season like the one Rice just turned in as their junior signal-caller finished with multiple touchdowns in all but one game this year.
He accounted for five scores twice (Hilton Head Prep & North Myrtle Beach), four scores twice (Darlington & Lower Richland) and combined for three scores six times (Marlboro County, Myrtle Beach, Manning, West Florence, South Florence & Lake City).
“I think he was definitely the catalyst for our team,” Wilson coach Derek Howard said. “He was just the most consistent person that we had; you could depend on him week in and week out.
“It’s almost like a perfect gift if I could put it that way.”
Rice worked on his footwork and throwing technique in the offseason, he said, and that helped him and the Tigers push the pace offensively.
“I just tried to work on getting the pace up,” Rice said. “We tried to get the plays in fast and run them so we could get the other team tired.”
Situational football was also something he concentrated on with the coaching staff leading into this year, Rice said. Knowing the right times to pass and the right times to tuck it and run were easier to distinguish than during his sophomore season behind center.
“With the decision process, coach Howard helped me a lot and it was easier this year,” he said. “It wasn’t like that my sophomore year, but I had more time to work on it this offseason. So I definitely felt that my decision-making was better all-around.”
It was that work ethic and attention to detail that Howard was most impressed with – both on and off the field, he said.
“The kid was just so consistent in terms of showing up, working hard, knowing what was expected by the coaches and giving maximum effort,” Howard said. “I think that he set a standard that gave everyone else something to work toward.”
