HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It was a fitting shot that marked a monumental milestone.
Wilson High’s Loyal McQueen needed just four points entering Tuesday’s contest against Hartsville to reach 2,000 for her illustrious career.
She did it in style — turning a loose ball into a turnaround three-pointer that hit nothing but net as the Tigers bench celebrated.
The trey was the first of seven straight points for McQueen, who was part of a huge second quarter turned in by Wilson as they stayed perfect in Region 6-4A with a 65-41 victory.
“It just feels great to pass that milestone,” said McQueen, who finished with 15 points to give her 2,011 for her career. “It was on my mind a little bit at the beginning, but I was just trying to focus on helping my team get a victory in the region.”
McQueen said she wasn’t really thinking about getting those points from beyond the arc either.
“I wasn’t really thinking about it, I just wanted to come out and play well enough for us to win,” McQueen said. “But once I got it, I was kind of speechless. It just felt great.”
It was McQueen and Chase Hayes who provided the 1-2 offensive punch for Wilson most of the night. Hayes also finished with 15 points and pulled down an incredible 28 rebounds.
“Chase obviously does a lot for us and we think she’s capable of doing even more,” Tigers coach Jessica Gerald said. “It was a big night for Loyal as well. She scored, but she also helped create a lot things for us.”
The second stanza also saw an increased effort of defense after a tight first quarter. The Tigers outscored the Red Foxes 25-5 leading into the break and held a 36-15 advantage at the half.
“We talked about defense and started doing things (in the second quarter) that we normally do that has made us successful.”
The Tigers also got balanced scoring behind Elriyonna Johnson, Arriyonna Rogers and Jada Washington. The trio combined for 27 points with 11 coming from Johnson.
They also helped picked up some of the scoring slack during a night when both teams were in foul trouble. More than 50 were called in the contest and two players from each side fouled out, including McQueen in the fourth.
For the Red Foxes, Jazolyn Pendergrass led the way with 16 while Bry’onnia Hudson followed with eight and Lauren Thomas chimed in with seven.
Thomas also had 10 rebounds for HHS.
W 11 25 13 17 – 65
H 10 5 10 16 – 41
WILSON (65)
Loyal McQueen 15, Chase Hayes 15, Elriyonna Johnson 11, Rogers 9, J. Washington 7, Merritt 6, K. Washington 2.
HARTSVILLE (41)
Jazolyn Pendergrass 16, Hudson 8, Thomas 7, Benjamin 5, Sutton 3, Shaw 2, Brown 2.
RECORDS: W 14-3, 4-0. H 10-10, 1-3.
NEXT GAME: Wilson hosts Darlington on Friday, Hartsville travels to Myrtle Beach.
