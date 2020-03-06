FLORENCE, S.C. — At 6 a.m. Friday, Loyal McQueen was working out with her father before school.
Being at the top of your game is a year-round process, and McQueen has been at the forefront of that for most of her career, Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said.
“She’s always working hard — working to get better,” Gerald added.
There were arguably few better in the state than McQueen was this past season, and the makers of Gatorade agreed by naming her the South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
McQueen, who signed with Georgia Tech in November, is the first honoree to be selected from Wilson and the first in the Pee Dee to earn the honor since Hartsville’s Cayla Drotar won it for softball in 2016.
"I'm excited and feel grateful and blessed," said McQueen, who was notified by email around 11 a.m. "I'm thankful for the honor. I want to thank my teammates and my coaches for their support.
"I'm grateful I was able to win this award for the Pee Dee and Wilson High School."
With the selection, McQueen also becomes a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year honor, which will be announced later in March.
"That would mean a lot," she said. "I just want to do the best I can and hopefully bring back that honor. I'm grateful for this opportunity because I know all the players I was going against, like Nyah Leveretter from Westwood, who's going to Kentucky.
"I'm just honored."
The senior Tigers guard joins a strong list of former S.C. selections in Danae McNeal (Swansea), Amari Young (North Augusta), Jaelynn Murray (Dreher), Jhileiya Dunlap (Dreher), Kionna Jeter (Spartanburg) and A’ja Wilson (Heathwood Hall) that have all been chosen since the award’s inception in 2007.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for her, but at the same time it’s well-earned,” Gerald said. “She was up for it last year and didn’t get it, but I thought this year may be her year.
“Still, it was a surprise she got it and I think she was surprised she got it.”
McQueen helped lead Wilson to a 22-4 record this past season and a berth in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. She averaged 27.3 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Tigers.
A three-time all-state selection, McQueen reached the 2,000-point milestone in a game against Hartsville earlier this year.
As part of the “Play it Forward” campaign by Gatorade, McQueen also now has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national sports organization of her choosing, and is eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice for this year.
"I haven't made up my mind yet, but I know I definitely want to give that to somebody," McQueen said of the grant.
