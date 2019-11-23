FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s been an eventful but productive offseason for Wilson senior guard Loyal McQueen.
After decommitting from the University of North Carolina, McQueen went back on the recruiting trail and eventually signed with Georgia Tech on Nov. 13.
“It was like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” McQueen said. “When you’re committed, you don’t worry about coming out and playing – you just settle down and play your game.”
McQueen’s game has been at a high level for several seasons now, including last year. She averaged 25 points, four assists and three steals per game for the Tigers, who finished 21-4 and made the third round of the state playoffs.
She was also named to the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association's Elite squad as one of the five best players in the state for the second consecutive season.
For that, McQueen has been named the Morning News’ Preseason Player of the Year – with perhaps her best season still on the horizon.
There were two areas McQueen concentrated on in the offseason, with the first being her mid-range jump shot.
“Everything has usually either been to the basket or a three-pointer, so I just wanted to work on my mid-range and my float game a little bit more,” McQueen said. “I know I can shoot the mid-range, but just settling down and just trying to stay on balance and shoot – I’ve had to work on that quite a bit.”
Adding another weapon in her arsenal is something that will make her even tougher to guard this season, Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said.
“She knows the double team is coming, so that’s something she’s worked on making a bigger part of her game,” Gerald said. “A one-two dribble pull-up in the lane eliminates some of that contact she takes driving to the basket.
“There’s going to be a lot of players who won’t be able to guard her, and they’re going to have to send two after her.”
Which coincides with the second thing McQueen has focused on and that’s continuing to develop as a leader.
“That’s why I want to lead by example so that when teams throw stuff like double teams, everyone will be ready,” McQueen said. “I want to be a good example, but also lead vocally as well out on the floor.”
That commitment probably will be key this year, as McQueen is the only senior returning with a lot of game experience.
“The last couple years, Loyal has become very vocal, and it’s needed,” Gerald said. “She can lead in what she’s doing on the floor, but I think it’s also good for her to lead vocally, too.
“We’ve got a good group here, and once we all get in the right frame of mind and it all clicks, it’s going to be pretty good for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.