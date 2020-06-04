Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — When visiting any NCAA Division I school, there’s usually one place that most athletes are shown before anything else.
“The first place they take you is to that weight room,” Wilson High strength and conditioning coach Torrence Daniel said. “So what better way to show our kids that we appreciate them and that we want them to succeed athletically than to try to give them a little bit of what they’re going to get at the next level?”
The COVID-19 pandemic might have put off its use for a while, but when Tiger athletes are able to get back to their normal routine, they’ll certainly have that opportunity.
WHS unveiled its new weight room Thursday evening — one part of an ongoing Florence 1 Schools upgrade project throughout the school district.
It was not an easy or fast process, taking about seven to eight months to get everything done, Daniel said.
“We went through a bit of adversity in just getting everything that we wanted,” he said. “The biggest thing when designing this weight room was safety. Safety meaning being able to get the right equipment in here to keep all of our athletes on their given fields, courses, courts — anything.
“Keep the athletes playing.”
It’s the first step in an ongoing commitment to strength and conditioning, Daniel said, as the new facility really just scratches the surface.
“If you look our sports and you look at our athletes over the last three years, those that participate in strength training have had that much more success on and off the field in terms of getting kids into college and things of that nature,” he said.
With that in mind, the room is actually designed with the idea of “earning your keep,” Daniel said.
“Everyone will start in the middle (weight) racks,” he said. “And once you move up, you move to the single racks against the wall with the mirrors.
“You’ve got to earn the right to look in the mirror and train in front of the mirror.”
Aside from the usual weight training amenities, the room also features a neck machine, stationary bikes and glut-ham reverse hybrid machines.
“Everything in here is geared toward creating a better athlete,” Daniel said. “A stronger athlete and a more durable athlete. Safety is our first priority and we can’t participate in any sports if we don’t have the players on the field to get the job done.”
It’s not just about the equipment, though. Three televisions and an HD projector were also installed for instructional purposes.
“At any point in time, I can stream a workout to each and every TV or the projector, so I can have as many as four different sports teams in here at one time doing their own workouts,” Daniel said. “So it won’t be limited to just one sports team at a time.”
