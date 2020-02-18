Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — It was all business for the Wilson girls’ basketball team Tuesday against Dreher.
The Tigers’ offense handled its business in the first half and so did the defense — limiting the Blue Devils to six points or less in three of the first four quarters.
The result was a 50-28 victory and a date with Aiken on Friday at 7 p.m. in the second round.
“We got it together,” Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said of her squad’s somewhat slow start. “Their post player was really, really good. We did a better job of rotating in the 1-2-2 and got a couple stops later.”
The Tigers managed to contain the Blue Devils’ two big scoring threats in Kourtney English and Amber Burton. English finished with just seven points, despite pulling down 13 rebounds, and Burton ended up with a team-high 13 points.
Nine of those came in the second half, though, when the game was already well in hand. Wilson outscored Dreher 16-5 in the first quarter and 17-6 in the second to take a 33-11 advantage into the break.
Loyal McQueen led the way with a game-high 25 points. She scored 10 in the first quarter, including a pair of threes, and added another in the second stanza where she wound up scoring 11 points.
A number of those and other points came in transition after the Tigers were able to get defensive stops and rebounds on the other end, Gerald pointed out.
“They played really hard on defense and that led to transition points,” she said. “We were able to build that lead and maintain it, and everyone got a chance to play, which is always good.
“We were able to maintain the same energy in the second half.”
Chase Hayes added 12 points for the Tigers and pulled down 10 boards. She had 10 through the first three quarters.
Arriyonna Rogers also connected on a three-pointer and the Tigers got contributions from eight different players total.
“We made some really good passes and really played well as a team, which was good to see,” Gerald added. “Everyone started to turn on the same gears at the same time.”
Now the Tigers get set to face the second-seeded Green Hornets, who defeated Marlboro County 52-40 on Tuesday.
“We just have to take it one game at a time and play Wilson basketball,” Gerald said.
D 5 6 6 11 — 28
W 16 17 9 8 — 50
DREHER (28)
Amber Burton 13, English 7, Williams 5, Foulks 2, Raiford 1.
WILSON (50)
Loyal McQueen 25, Chase Hayes 12, Rogers 3, Johnson 2, J. Washington 2, A. Jackson 2, Mal. Jackson 2, Foster 2.
RECORD: W 21-3
NEXT GAME: Wilson hosts the Aiken/Marlboro County winner on Friday at 7 p.m.
