FLORENCE, S.C. — The defensive mentality of Wilson’s girls’ basketball team is always about keeping the intensity high, coach Jessica Gerald said.
Through two rounds of the Class 4A state playoffs, it’s easy to see why.
After holding their first-round opponent to just 28 points, the Tigers outdid themselves in the second round as their pressure proved too much for Aiken in a 59-21 rout.
Wilson (21-3) now faces one of its biggest challenges of the season when it travels to face Crestwood on Monday at 7 p.m. The Knights and Tigers split their regular-season matchups.
“We’re happy to get a good win and move on to the third round,” Gerald said. “We had a little lapse (defensively) in the second quarter, but we came out in the second half and finished strong.”
Other than an 11-point second quarter, the Green Hornets were held to four points or less each stanza. Their leading scorer, Norriya Bradley, finished with just five points.
Wilson also finished with 15 steals as a team — limiting the Hornets’ shots as they couldn’t seem to find any offensive rhythm.
That was true from the opening tip-off. Aiken didn’t attempt a shot until three minutes had passed in the first quarter, and its first (and only) bucket of the period didn’t come until there were less than two and a half minutes to go.
The start of the second quarter was more of the same as Wilson began on a 6-0 run to push the lead to 20-2 at one point.
Aiken finally found its scoring touch for a stretch. Trailing 22-4, the Hornets closed out the half on a 9-3 run to pull within 12 heading into the break.
That was the only charge AHS mustered, however. The Tigers came out strong in the third quarter, especially from three-point range. Loyal McQueen sank two of her four in the third period and El’riyonna Johnson and Arriyonna Rogers connected on treys as well.
The Tigers wound up hitting eight shots from downtown in the second half to pull away from Aiken.
“We moved the ball around a little bit more, a little bit better,” Gerald said of her team’s second-half effort. “We did a better job of hitting the open shots.”
McQueen and Chase Hayes led the way. McQueen finished with a game-high 21 points while Hayes added 12, including 10 in the first half. Johnson followed with eight.
A 2 11 4 4 — 21
W 14 11 15 19 — 59
AIKEN (21)
Bradley 5, Dowdy 4, Hair 4, Davis 3, McCollough 3, Jones 2.
WILSON (59)
Loyal McQueen 21, Chase Hayes 12, E. Johnson 8, Rogers 3, J. Washington 3, Cameron 3, Dubose 3, Bridges 3, Blackeney 2, K. Washington 1.
RECORD: W 21-3
NEXT GAME: Wilson travels to Crestwood on Monday at 7 p.m.
