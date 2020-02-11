SC BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCATION LOGO.jpg

SCBCA TOP 10 RANKINGS

5A

BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Irmo

3. Northwestern

4. Byrnes

5. Mauldin

6.Wade Hampton

7.Ashley Ridge

8. Dutch Fork

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Blythewood 

GIRLS

1. Clover

2. Irmo

3. Goose Creek

4. Westside

5. TL Hanna

6. Sumter

7. Wando

8. Rock Hill

9. Byrnes

10. Summerville

4A

BOYS

1. Aiken

2. Ridge View

3. Lower Richland

4. AC Flora

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Wren

7. Greenville

8. Marlboro County

9. Travelers Rest

10. Daniel

GIRLS

1. Westwood

2. North Augusta

3. Wilson

4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

5. South Pointe

6. Crestwood

7. Bluffton Ridge

8. Ridge View

9. Greenville

10. North Myrtle Beach 

3A

BOYS

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Marion

4. Union County

5. Chapman

6. Georgetown

7. Seneca

8. Edisto

9. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

10. Manning

GIRLS

1. Marion

2. Bishop England

3. Keenan

4. Manning

5. Seneca

6. Dillon

7. Camden

8. Woodruff

9. Clinton

10. May River

2A

BOYS

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Christ Church

3. Lee Central

4. Whale Branch

5. Abbeville

6. North Charleston

7. Johnsonville

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Southside Christian

10. East Clarendon 

GIRLS

1. Christ Church

2. Andrew Jackson

3. East Clarendon

4. Latta

5. Saluda

6. Woodland

7. Lee Central

8. St. Joseph

9. North Charleston

10. Mullins 

1A

BOYS

1. Great Falls

2. Scott's Branch

3. McCormick

4. Charleston Math & Science

5. Military Magnet

6. HKT

7. High Point

8. Wagner-Salley

9. Dixie

10. C.E. Murray

GIRLS

1. Estill

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Lake View

4. Military Magnet

5. High Point Academy

6. McCormick

7. Cross

8. Denmark-Olar

9. Timmonsville

10. McBee

