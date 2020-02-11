SCBCA TOP 10 RANKINGS
5A
BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Irmo
3. Northwestern
4. Byrnes
5. Mauldin
6.Wade Hampton
7.Ashley Ridge
8. Dutch Fork
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Blythewood
GIRLS
1. Clover
2. Irmo
3. Goose Creek
4. Westside
5. TL Hanna
6. Sumter
7. Wando
8. Rock Hill
9. Byrnes
10. Summerville
4A
BOYS
1. Aiken
2. Ridge View
3. Lower Richland
4. AC Flora
5. Myrtle Beach
6. Wren
7. Greenville
8. Marlboro County
9. Travelers Rest
10. Daniel
GIRLS
1. Westwood
2. North Augusta
3. Wilson
4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
5. South Pointe
6. Crestwood
7. Bluffton Ridge
8. Ridge View
9. Greenville
10. North Myrtle Beach
3A
BOYS
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Marion
4. Union County
5. Chapman
6. Georgetown
7. Seneca
8. Edisto
9. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
10. Manning
GIRLS
1. Marion
2. Bishop England
3. Keenan
4. Manning
5. Seneca
6. Dillon
7. Camden
8. Woodruff
9. Clinton
10. May River
2A
BOYS
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Christ Church
3. Lee Central
4. Whale Branch
5. Abbeville
6. North Charleston
7. Johnsonville
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Southside Christian
10. East Clarendon
GIRLS
1. Christ Church
2. Andrew Jackson
3. East Clarendon
4. Latta
5. Saluda
6. Woodland
7. Lee Central
8. St. Joseph
9. North Charleston
10. Mullins
1A
BOYS
1. Great Falls
2. Scott's Branch
3. McCormick
4. Charleston Math & Science
5. Military Magnet
6. HKT
7. High Point
8. Wagner-Salley
9. Dixie
10. C.E. Murray
GIRLS
1. Estill
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Lake View
4. Military Magnet
5. High Point Academy
6. McCormick
7. Cross
8. Denmark-Olar
9. Timmonsville
10. McBee
