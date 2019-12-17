FLORENCE, S.C. — The Wilson boys’ basketball team saw its winning streak against South Florence come to an end earlier this month on their home court.
The Tigers returned the favor Tuesday — by the narrowest of margins.
After South Florence rallied from 10 points down in the opening half to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter, Wilson built enough of a lead to hold off a last-second three-pointer and walk away with a 47-45 victory.
The Tigers are now 3-3 and will have some needed practice time before the Pepsi Carolina Classic tips off on Dec. 26. South, now 3-5, returns to action Thursday when it hosts Lake City.
“Our guys stayed a little bit (more) focused this time and played hard,” first-year Wilson coach Ken Spencer said. “South Florence has got a good basketball team and they’re well-coached. Our guys had to fight for everything here on the road, and I tell them all the time that it takes a special effort to win games on the road.
“We got that and were able to hang on at the end.”
The Tigers got out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and led by double digits in the second quarter. Harrison Muldrow led the way with his team-high 13 points — all scored in the first half. He also connected on a trio of three-pointers including two in the opening stanza.
Nathan Bryant also added a pair of shots from downtown and Zandae Butler picked up the slack in the fourth quarter for the Tigers by scoring seven of his nine points.
Butler’s three-point shot gave the Tigers a 38-32 lead, but SFHS rallied to tie things at 38-all. Wilson scored the next six points, however, and led 47-43 with under a minute to go.
“I told the guys that they were at home and they were going to make a run, so just stay poised and don’t panic,” Spencer said. “Just play basketball the way we’ve been playing. Just defend and rebound and they did that for the most part.
“I’m happy, but not satisfied because we still have a lot of work to do.”
The Bruins responded with a bucket from Nyles Godbolt, and then got a key turnover with less than 10 seconds remaining. They got a final three-point try from Justice Jackson, who led all scorers with 24 points, but it missed the mark this time. He finished with four treys for the game.
Tim Robinson added 11 points for Wilson.
W 14 10 10 13 — 47
SF 8 8 14 15 — 45
WILSON (47)
Harrison Muldrow 13, Tim Robinson 11, Butler 9, Bryant 6, Hines 4, Sherrills 2, Rice 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (45)
Justice Jackson 24, Sparks 9, McDuffie 6, Smalls 2, Williams 2, Godbolt 2.
RECORDS: W 3-3. SF 3-5.
NEXT GAMES: Wilson will take on Lee Central at the Pepsi Carolina Classic on Dec. 26 at the Florence Center. South Florence hosts Lake City on Thursday.
