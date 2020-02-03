KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kenzie Hancock and Billie Ann Hancock each scored a team-high 11 points to lead Williamsburg Academy to a 45-43 win over Pee Dee Academy on Monday night in girls’ basketball.
The Stallions outscored the Golden Eagles 30-19 in the first half.
Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a game-high 20.
PDA 4 15 6 19 — 43
WA 12 18 7 8 — 45
PEE DEE ACADEMY (43)
Ashley Martin 20, Zeman 4, Harrleson 5, Johnson 5, L. Martin 4, Briley 3, Earnhardt 2.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (45)
Kenzie Hancock 11, Billie Ann Patrick 11, Lamb 8, Wilson 6, Smith 5, Easler 4.
NEXT GAME: Pee Dee Academy will travel to Lake View at 6 p.m. today. Williamsburg Academy will host Palmetto Christian at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORDS: PDA 7-9, 1-3 SCISA Region 4-2A.
