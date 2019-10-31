FLORENCE, S.C. – It was one of the first big changes Rusty Wright wanted to make when he took the job at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in January.
“We had to figure out a way to run the football,” Wright said. “They hadn’t run the football here very well the last couple of years. So that was one of my goals was to figure out a way to run the football and run it effectively.”
Eight games into the season, Wright is encouraged by what he’s seen out of the Mocs’ ground game, which ranks fourth in the Southern Conference heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. matchup against No. 13 Furman.
He just didn’t know a true freshman was going to lead the way.
Injuries led to opportunity for former West Florence Shrine Bowl running back Ailym Ford, who made an early move from special teams to the starting backfield for the Mocs and hasn’t looked back.
Entering Saturday’s game, Ford -- last season's Morning News Football Player of the Year -- ranks second in the SoCon with 893 yards and nine touchdowns on 182 carriers to trail only VMI’s Alex Ramsey (935) in yardage.
“It’s been great – a lot of fun, and a lot to adjust to,” Ford said of his early college football baptism by fire. “I just have a great team and great people to be around here and that’s helped me a lot.”
The 5-foot-9, 205-pound newcomer has certainly made an early impression at UTC. He’s had five 100-yard rushing games this season, including a current streak of four in a row. He had 12 carries in his first game and built from there – reaching 22 in the second contest while crossing the 100-yard plateau for the first time with 127 against Jacksonville State.
“When you watched him in practice, you knew he was going to be able to do something with the way he practiced and approached the game,” Wright said. “There’s no half speed, no in between; it’s full speed all the way. He tries to make himself better every day.
“We had some guys get banged up at his spot and he kept playing well, so we said, ‘Hey, let’s see what you can do.”’
Ford has started six games this season and made the most of every one. He was an honorable mention for the STATS FCS National Freshman of the Week award three times already and won it for the week of Oct. 20 thanks to a monster game against East Tennessee State. In a 16-13 victory, Ford had a season-high 200 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns.
“I’m just proud of my (offensive) line; I couldn’t do it without them and my defense for getting us back out on the field,” Ford said. “We watch a lot of game film and it’s about not just knowing what you have to do, but what they’re trying to do.”
Ford also had 195 yards in a 60-36 win against Western Carolina and a career-high 32 carries for 116 in the Mocs’ 34-17 win over Mercer.
“My mentality was just to play my role, be a good teammate and do the best I could when I got out there,” Ford said. “You don’t have a lot of time to make mistakes. Things happen quickly, so you’ve got to do things right and you’ve got to focus on the little things.
“But that’s how we practice, so it’s a little easier to transfer that to the game.”
Ford's vision on the field is one of the things that has separated him, and will likely be a key to his success for years to come, Wright said.
“He’s got really good vision back there as a freshman,” Wright said. “He’s got a really good idea of where creases are. And he understands how we’re blocking up front and where those creases are and where those holes are supposed to be.
“He’s not a guy who shakes and bakes. He’s going to hit the hole as fast as he can, and he’s going to run over any safety that gets in his way.”
UT-C is 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the SoCon entering this weekend’s big matchup against the Paladins (5-3, 4-1).
“We just have to stay on track and keep getting better every game,” Ford said. “That’s the big thing is just keep playing and keep practicing like we’re coached.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.