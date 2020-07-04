FLORENCE, S.C. — To hear Ailym Ford talk about how ready he is for his sophomore season, you’d have never guessed how painful the ending to his freshman season likely was.
Having already surpassed 1,000 yards, the former West Florence High Shrine Bowl running back was a mere 10 yards away from setting the freshman rushing record at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
But five plays into the Mocs’ Nov. 9 game against Samford, Ford went down with what turned out to be a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee.
“It was when I planted wrong — that’s how I tore it,” Ford said. “It wasn’t a lingering injury or anything. It just happened … It was kind of a shock, and I was like, ‘Is this really happening?’ But my next thought was I knew I was going to be back on my feet, so I wasn’t going to be too down about it.”
Doctors told Ford his recovery time would be between six to eight months, with July roughly marking the final phase of that recovery period.
“I’m a hard worker and I knew was going to get back quick and better than before,” Ford said. “I had a positive outlook on it as opposed to a negative outlook.
“I think that’s one of the things that helped me recover so quickly.”
By all accounts, Ford is ahead of schedule and on track to be back on the field if and when the 2020 college football season begins.
It’s a long way from where Ford began the process. After about a month of no activities following the surgery, he started rehabilitating his injured knee slowly but methodically.
“We were taking it slow,” Ford said. “Basically just getting extension, stretching, rotation, walking, walking without a limp and then jogging. Things like that.
“…I believe it took about four or five months to get back to where I wanted to be at. Back to where I could go full speed and back to where I could start cutting again comfortably.”
In fact, Ford believes he’s even better than he was when he went down in terms of speed and strength. That would be a welcome sight for the Mocs, who saw their blossoming star finish last season with 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns.
Those numbers were good enough for Ford to still earn the Southern Conference’s Freshman of the Year award while also finishing fifth overall in the Football Championship Subdivision National Freshman of the Year award voting.
His only personal goal for this upcoming season is to play a full schedule, however. Ford is more concerned with helping UT-C win games.
“We want to win the Southern Conference,” he said. “It’s not about individual stats or accomplishments for me; I want to do what’s best for my team that’s going to help us win games.”
And Ford said there won’t be any lingering doubts about his knee as soon as he steps back into action.
“I’ve been working so hard these past few months that I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to make me uncomfortable on that field.
“I’m excited to get back out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.