FLORENCE, S.C. — Darius Dawson wasn’t sure how things were going to play out this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic turned the recruiting world upside down for a while.
“It was definitely up in the air,” said the former West Florence High standout. “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to leave (Marion Military Institute) this year or next year because not a lot of schools were calling because they couldn’t really see me (play).
“So I’m just blessed that one finally came through.”
Dawson will return to the Palmetto State and the city of Florence this fall as the 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward recently came on board with Francis Marion University after spending last season at a junior college in Alabama.
“What really turned me on to the school was their (mechanical) engineering program,” Dawson said of MMI. “I was blessed to also have the opportunity to play basketball at the school. Now it’s the same type of scenario at Francis Marion with the engineering program and the basketball team.
“The coach is really great and I fit into their program. I feel like it’s going to work out nicely.”
As a senior at West in 2019, Dawson averaged 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while helping guide the Knights to an 18-8 overall record and a berth in the Class 5A state playoffs.
He improved on those numbers in Alabama by averaging 12.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. He also recorded 37 steals.
“My biggest thing was I really improved my confidence in my game,” Dawson said. “Coming in, I wasn’t really confident in my game — I wasn’t trying to score, I wasn’t trying to get more boards or just be more aggressive.
“Then with the work from my coaches and my assistant coaches, they really helped me with my confidence … my offense and my rebounding have really improved.”
Those were also two things that really stood out to Patriots coach Gary Edwards.
“Darius improved by leaps and bounds in his one year at Marion,” Edwards said. “He possesses tremendous athleticism, is a capable scorer, has a toughness around the bucket, and is a great rebounder.
“He brings a lot to the table.”
− FMU Sports Information contributed to this report.
