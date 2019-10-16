FLORENCE — West Florence was firing on most cylinders during its 42-14 win last week over St. James.
As the Knights prepare for their first ever on-campus game 7:30 p.m. Friday against Socastee in the Morning News Game of the Week, West coach Jody Jenerette wants his team to keep pushing for perfection.
After West quarterback Hale Emerson passed for 222 yards and two touchdowns and running back Terry McKithen rushed for 206 and three, he thinks his Knights are on the right track.
“Our offense hasn’t played our best game yet. Our defense hasn’t played our best game yet. We’re still looking for that game where we play our best in all three phases in the same game,” Jenerette said. “We showed glimpses, though, against St. James.”
With three regular-season games left and plenty at stake at 4-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 6-5A, Jenerette hopes it all comes together soon. After losing 41-38 two weeks ago to Conway, the Knights face region leader Carolina Forest after this week’s game against the Braves. Then, to finish the regular season Nov. 1 at Memorial, West plays rival South Florence.
“Losing the Conway game was a punch in the gut for everybody here, so we’ve got to take advantage of every game. So, we’ve got to win,” Jenerette said. “We’ll have the advantage as far as home fans. But also, if we compete in all three games to the best of our ability, all we can do is see where things shake out.”
The Knights’ first of these three games, of course, is unique in itself because it’s on campus instead of at Memorial Stadium, where each of the Knights’ previous home games had been played.
While that comes together, Jenerette keeps his team focused on the game.
“From a football standpoint, we’re still playing on a field with the same dimensions as any other field,” Jenerette said. “But to our school and community, it’s a huge deal. It’s a chance to showcase we COULD play on campus. But as far as the game, we just focus on West Florence. Anytime we start thinking of our opponent or anything outside influence-wise, we don’t play real well.”
Regardless of location Friday, players like Emerson and McKithen will once again be key. According to Jenerette, McKithen even eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season last week.
“Terry doesn’t have that burst of speed (2018 star) Ailym Ford had, but he can be tough to tackle and is really good in the open field,” Jenerette said. “He’s starting to become a between-the-tackles runner. If he can keep that going, he has the chance to have an even better year.”
