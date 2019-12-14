FLORENCE, S.C. — Getting out to a sizable lead Saturday against Wilson was huge, West Florence coach Daryl Jarvis said.
Staying in character was even bigger, he added.
“Anytime you get a lead in a game like this, sometimes you can get out of character,” Jarvis said. “The important thing is to stay disciplined and focused, because you know those runs are going to come.”
Those runs did come in the second and third quarters as the Tigers clawed their way back to within five and six points, respectively. But behind three players in double figures, the Knights were able to withstand both charges as they pulled away late for a 71-53 victory.
West improves to 5-3 overall while Wilson falls to 2-3. The Knights return to action on Tuesday at Hartsville while the Tigers travel to rival South Florence on Tuesday.
Chris Brigman led the way for WFHS in the first half with 10 of his 11 points, including a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter. Travis Cooper picked up the slack in the third quarter with 12 of his game-high 20 points.
Shaquielle White added 10 points and Shakeem White finished just behind him with nine as 11 different players found the scorebook for West.
“We went a little bit deeper down the bench just to kind of get different looks,” Jarvis said. “We knew we were going to continue to press and we wanted to keep some fresh legs.”
The Knights’ press resulted in some unforced errors by the Tigers most of the night and especially in the second half, first-year coach Ken Spencer said.
“Anytime you turn the ball over 25 to 30 times a game, you’re not going to win,” Spencer said. “We threw the ball away for really no good reason. I think their press is one that allows you to make mistakes and we made mistakes.”
Still, the Tigers were within striking distance for most of the first three quarters. After falling behind 20-10 after the first quarter, Wilson rallied to within 22-17 before West closed on another run to take a 10-point into the break.
“You have to give (Imari Phillips and Jeremiah Merritt) credit,” Jarvis said of a pair of Wilson three-point shooters. “They did a great job of putting guys in the corner and they shot the lights out, so we had to do a better job of running them off the line.”
It was 36-30 in favor of West in the third quarter when the Knights started to pull away. They closed on a 21-9 run to take a near 20-point advantage into the final stanza.
“They’ve got a really good team and a good experienced team, and our team is not experienced,” Spencer said. “We’ve got two guys with varsity experience back and it’s going to take some time for our guys to come together.
“…But we’ll keep fighting and keep grinding and I think we’ll be a good basketball team at the end of the day.”
WF 20 14 23 14 — 71
W 10 14 15 14— 53
WEST FLORENCE (71)
Travis Cooper 20, Chris Brigman 11, Shaquielle White 10, Shakeem White 9, Lloyd 6, Taylor 6, Williamson 3, Bruce 2, Johnson 2, Evans 1.
WILSON (53)
Najae Hines 14, Ji’Travious Sherrills 11, Rice 6, Phillips 6, Merritt 6, Robinson 6, Bryant 2, Muldrow 2.
RECORDS: WF 5-3. W 2-3.
NEXT GAMES: West Florence travels to Hartsville on Tuesday while Wilson travels to South Florence on Tuesday as well.
