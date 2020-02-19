FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s been a strategy for the West Florence boys’ basketball team all year.
The Knights tend not to show all the cards they’ve got in the first half — preferring to save their energy for a second-half charge, coach Daryl Jarvis said.
It worked to perfection on Wednesday in the opening round of the 5A state playoff against James Island as West bottled up the Trojans in the second half en route to a 72-62 victory.
The Knights (18-8) will now travel to Dutch Fork on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“We knew (Bailey) Wiseman was going to come in hot,” Jarvis said of JIHS’ top shooter. “We just kind of figured out where his spots were and what he liked to do in the first half.
“So we figured we would trap him and press him in full-court man-to-man as opposed to a 1-3-1 in the first half.”
The difference was easily noticeable. Wiseman led James Island with 16 points in the first 16 minutes, including four three-pointers, but had just a lone trey in the second half to finish with 19.
“We just kind of wanted to make him work for everything,” Jarvis said of Wiseman. “If somebody else beat us, then fine, but we weren’t going to let him beat us.
“We did a great job on defense and I thought our bigs did a great job of crashing the boards and kind of frustrating them tonight as well.”
The Trojans actually led 31-27 at the break, but that switched quickly in the third quarter. The Knights started on a 12-3 run and never lost the lead again.
Chris Brigman and Travis Cooper led the way. They each had five points in the third quarter before Brigman took over in the fourth. He scored seven of the first nine points in the final stanza and 13 altogether.
He finished with a game-high 25 points while Cooper added 17 and pulled down 11 rebounds.
“One of things that surprise people is that our bigs — when we pull you out from the rim, we can go by you too, and I think they weren’t really ready for that,” Jarvis said.
The Knights also got key offensive spurts from Shakeem and Shaquille White along with Darren Lloyd and Avion McBride. All four finished with at least four points, led by Shakeem White with nine.
“We had some guys this year that probably didn’t get All-State stats, but we play the way we play and the way I coach, I want everybody to be a threat on the floor,” Jarvis said. “You win games from a team standpoint that way, which is what we’re concerned about.”
Brigman, Cooper, Lloyd and Shakeem White all connected from downtown for the Knights, and West finished 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Jaden Scott added 19 for the Trojans and Julian Jordan finished with 12.
JI 15 16 10 21 — 62
WF 17 10 19 26 — 72
JAMES ISLAND (62)
Bailey Wiseman 19, Jaden Scott 19, Julian Jordan 12, Drayton 6, Holmes 3, Wright 3.
WEST FLORENCE (72)
Chris Brigman 25, Travis Cooper 17, Shak. White 9, Lloyd 7, McBride 6, Shaq. White 4, Graves 2, Taylor 2.
RECORD: WF 18-8
NEXT GAME: West will travel to Dutch Fork on Friday for a 6 p.m. contest.
