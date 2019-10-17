FLORENCE, S.C. — The strategy for Conner Bailey and the West Florence boys’ cross country team was fairly straightforward.
“It was really try to stick to your pack,” the Knights junior said. “They knew their times and we told them they had to go out fast. There were some times that were faster than our guys, but we told them if they stuck to it and focused on it, they could beat them.
“It looks like they did that today.”
Bailey’s early inkling proved to be the case as West won the Florence School District 1 Cross Country Championship on Thursday at Freedom Florence — with Bailey leading the charge in first place.
The Knights (30) had three of the top four finishers to edge second-place Wilson (37) by just seven points. South finished in third with 62 points.
The Tigers did take the title on the girls’ side with 22 points. SFHS was second with 54 and West third with 57.
“We had some guys with some fast times, so we were really looking forward to this and felt like we had a good chance at it,” WFHS coach Jim Fritchman said. “Conner and Pearson (Mixon) have been right there together and Jacobo (Garcia Rivera) has been sub-20 for about four races.”
Bailey (18:01) was followed closely by Mixon (18:09) with Rivera (19:19) taking fourth place. The Bruins’ Daniel Kasitz (18:12) was a close third behind the top two WF runners.
“We got out of the start pretty quick and then it was just me, Pearson and Danny through most of it,” Bailey said. “I kind of opened up on the final straight through the woods and that’s when I kind of made my moved and finished.”
Wilson made it a tight race with seven of the top 15 finishers. Matthew Kistner (19:27), Kaleb Burroughs (19:31), Derrick Daniels (19:57) and Jaylin Green (20:03) gave the Tigers four straight runners in the top 10 at spots five through eight.
For the second race in a row at Freedom Florence, South Florence’s Caelin Sloan paced the field with a personal best time of 21:49.
“It was a little more important this race than the last race,” Sloan said of earning the city championship. “(Anna Guyon) from Wilson really kept me going. She was right behind me the first mile, which was faster than last time, and the second mile was almost 30 seconds faster because I was trying to stay right next to her.
“She kept me from slowing down.”
Guyon (21:59) was one of six Tigers in the top 10. Lauren Nelson (22:41) and Chloe McDaniel (22:56) finished right behind Guyon in third and fourth places, respectively.
“Going into region, it definitely gives us a little encouragement,” Wilson girls’ coach Benny Morgan said. “They’ve been running pretty close together a lot as a team this year with a lot of season bests and a lot of P.R.’s, so it was good to see from that perspective.”
The top five runners in each race were named to the All-District teams. For the boys, it was Bailey, Mixon, Kasitz, Rivera and Kistner. For the girls, the list included Sloan, Guyon, Nelson, McDaniel and West Florence’s Cassandra Hitch (23:00).
BOYS
Top-10 Finishers
1. Conner Bailey (WF, 18:01). 2. Pearson Mixon (WF, 18:09). 3. Daniel Kasitz (SF, 18:13). 4. Jacobo Garcia Rivera (WF, 19:19). 5. Matthew Kistner (W, 19:27). 6. Kaleb Burroughs (W, 19:31). 7. Derrick Daniels (W, 19:57). 8. Jaylin Green (W, 20:03). 9. Alex Kennedy (WF, 20:05). 10. Ivan Morris (SF, 20:06).
GIRLS
Top-10 Finishers
1. Caelin Sloan (SF, 21:49). 2. Anna Guyon (W, 21:59). 3. Lauren Nelson (W, 22:41). 4. Chloe McDaniel (W, 22:56). 5. Cassandra Hitch (WF, 23:00). 6. Kiersten Price (W, 23:34). 7. Ali Aldridge (W, 24:11). 8. Aubrey Crawford (SF, 24:16). 9. Sophie Watson (W, 24:29). 10. Kiley Meadows (SF, 24:40).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.