FLORENCE — Jon Weiss Jr. was all-in on pursuing his dream of playing golf professionally, and he was able to make significant strides the last year and a half.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, that dream has had to be put on hold.
Weiss barely missed out on a couple of Q-School opportunities for the both the PGA Latin American and Canadian Tours earlier this year, but unfortunately won’t be able to try again until August of 2021.
“Obviously there’s nothing I could have done differently,” Weiss said. “Just what we’re going through now with the virus … 2020 has been a very unfortunate year so far. I’ve had to put me dream on hold for a while — not to say that I won’t try again in the future, it’s just right now there’s nothing to pursue other than a couple mini-tours a month here and there.”
With a lot of the mini-tour circuits also shut down for the foreseeable future, Weiss has readjusted his focus to returning to where he was prior to turning pro in April of 2019.
“I think I’m in the place where a lot of people are and that’s trying to get my life back together, so to speak,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of sacrifices in pursuit of this goal, and for it to be derailed is extremely upsetting obviously.
“But I’m in the same spot as a lot of American of trying to pick up the pieces and move forward.”
Fortunately, Weiss was able to return to his former employer at Aiken & Company Inc., selling insurance again full-time.
“Aiken & Company and my CEO Lynn Owens have been extremely supportive of me in pursuing my dream and also when all of this fell through,” Weiss said.
Weiss hasn’t shut the door on a professional career completely, at least just yet. He still golfs about twice a week with Bishopville’s Tommy Gainey, he said, and hasn’t ruled out pursuing Monday qualifiers or Q-School if they’re rescheduled for next year.
“I haven’t made any decisions long-term yet,” Weiss said. “I haven’t made a do-all, end-all decision, but regardless I find myself quite fortunate that a lot of people have helped me get to this point. Steve Behr and Paul Woodbury and everyone over at Florence Country Club have been tremendous in helping me pursue my goal along with my physical trainer David Barnes at Perfection Physical Therapy. I can’t thank them and my wife (Anna), my family and the entire Florence community enough for the support they’ve shown me.
“…Even if it is the end of my golf career, I can look back and say I did everything I could to make it and worked as hard as anybody.”
