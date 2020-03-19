FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s been a bit of a roller coaster this golf season for former Florence Country Club champ Jon Weiss Jr.
Weiss was aiming to get onto the PGA Latin America Tour, but missed out on a spot in Q-School qualifying by a single stroke.
Then in early March, Weiss captured his eighth top-10 finish at an event since turning professional last April — followed by missing out on the PGA Canadian Tour in Q-School by a couple of strokes.
“I learned a lot from those experiences,” Weiss said. “Obviously it’s upsetting to be so close to membership and miss out by that fraction. But you learn a lot. That’s what golf’s about. It’s about learning from those mistakes and those experiences even if they don’t go your way.”
The plan since then has been to return to the SwingThought Tour and GProTour — the same one he was able to earn a victory on last season.
Weiss also has plans to participate in Monday qualifiers for both the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours, with an eye on Korn Ferry Q-School in the fall.
But like most sporting events, all of that is on hold for the moment. Almost immediately after falling short in his last Q-School round, the majority of the golf tours were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weiss’ next tournament won’t be until mid-April at the earliest, he said, which means he’s had to hone his game in other ways while on a temporary hiatus.
“I’m still working with (FCC golf teaching professional) Paul Woodbury as my swing coach, and I try to take at least three to four lessons a month,” he said. “I’m working with a sports psychologist, David Belkin, who’s worked with a lot of PGA golfers, to learn to play the best type of golf I can.
“My biggest things are being relaxed and being in the moment. That’s when I play my best.”
As always, FCC has provided a helping hand along the way and Weiss has been able to keep his competitive juices going with a number of rounds against golfers from Francis Marion University, Trinity-Byrnes and others.
“I’m obviously really lucky in that sense,” Weiss said. “Tommy Gainey is a great friend of mine, and we’re actually playing tomorrow, so I have a lot of outlets where I still have competition.
“…The big thing in times like these is to keep your routine even though you’re practicing. Make it feel like a tournament — really concentrate on every shot and don’t make it seem like you’re just playing with your buddies.”
While he hasn’t cut down on workouts or practices, Weiss said, he has tried to stay as safe as possible both on and off the golf course.
“I wash my hands as much as I can,” he said. “Every time I shake someone’s hand, I try to wash my hands. I try to be aware to keep my distance from older people or those that might have medical issues.
“I’m feeling fine right now, so I’m going to keep practicing. If I start to feel sick, I’ll self-quarantine. I think that’s the biggest things people my age need to be aware of — it’s not to protect you, it’s to protect everyone else.”
