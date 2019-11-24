WAGENER — Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford and Rashad Johnson each scored on passing touchdowns, but it was not enough as Wagener-Salley earned the 24-12 victory to end the Silver Foxes’ season Friday.
The War Eagles remained unbeaten as Jhatieg Davis and Gaige Starnes scored two touchdowns apiece.
For first time since 2012, Lamar will not play in the upper state title game. The Silver Foxes finished the season 10-3 overall.
L 6 0 0 6 — 12
W-S 6 6 6 6 — 24
FIRST QUARTER
W-S — Gaige Starnes 21 pass from A.J. Swedenburg (pass failed), 6:44.
L — Tavaris Dolford 22 pass from Derrick Higgins (run failed), 2:26.
SECOND QUARTER
W-S — Jhatieg Davis 5 run (run failed), 7:08
THIRD QUARTER
W-S — Davis 20 run (pass failed), 5:47.
FOURTH QUARTER
W-S — Starnes 12 run (run failed), 3:22.
L — Rashad Johnson 5 pass from Cam Galloway (pass failed), 1:23.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — L: Cam Galloway 15-87.
PASSING — L:Galloway 6-10-75-1-1.
RECEIVING — D: Derrick Higgins 3-58.
RECORDS: L 10-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.