The Hartsville Middle School volleyball team wrapped up a huge year with a 13-1 record and a conference title and recognized five players with awards.
This year, the team came in first place in the Pee Dee Conference Tournament and won the Pee Dee Conference Championship for the third straight year, according to coach Kristine Byrd.
Returning player and team captain Keely Hall was named Most Valuable Player with 111 assists.
Doreshia McAllister was named Offensive Player of the Year. She had 83 aces and 57 kills. An eighth-grade student, this was her first year playing volleyball.
Defensive Player of the Year was Lily Cabrera. Her coach describes her as extremely agile and aggressive and unafraid to go after the ball.
The Sportsmanship Award went to Mary Ellen Cook, and the Foxes Award went to Lyvian Haire, who made every practice and game despite being injured even when she couldn’t play.
