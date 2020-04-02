FLORENCE, S.C. – While things might have seemingly slowed to a crawl during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Smith University Center at Francis Marion certainly took a big step forward on Thursday.
FMU is upgrading the facility with new scoreboards, shot clocks and four new score tables as part of an approximately $195,000 project, officials said.
The additions were purchased with funds the university was able to set aside over the past three to four years from savings on other university projects, officials added. Aside from the obvious beneficiaries of the basketball and volleyball teams, numerous other events held in the facility — such as commencement — will also be enhanced by the new additions.
The old scoreboards came down Thursday, and Patriots men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards is eager to see what the new 19-by-6-foot Daktronics upgraded ones can bring to the in-game experience.
“We’re excited about it,” Edwards said. “A lot of the arenas in our conference have gone to this — the message boards and the video boards next to the scoreboards. We’ll also have the updated score tables and press tables that we’ve needed as well.”
The new enhanced scoreboards will be located at each end of the floor and will provide increased stats and information as well as incorporating videos and images. New shot/game clocks are being installed above each basket.
The old press row behind the visiting bench will be eliminated as a pair of new score tables will be placed at midcourt on each side of the floor, with media members and the Patriot webcast personnel on one side and the officials and scorebook keepers on the other.
The video boards and the score tables will be an integrated system.
“It’s important, because everyone in our conference has a nice place to play and an exciting home game atmosphere,” Edwards said. “It’s important that you keep up with that and it is exciting for your program to have the video boards and the upgrades and things like that.
“Our administration has been great. They’re so supportive in every way and I think this is just another example of that support.”
FMU President Fred Carter and athletic director Murray Hartzler were key backers of the project, Edwards said.
“I think it’s something that’s been coming together for quite a while now,” Edwards said. “I think Dr. Carter originally wanted it for graduation because it’s a multi-use facility, but with graduation postponed, it will be ready for the next graduation or volleyball game or basketball game.
"We’ll be ready to go.”
