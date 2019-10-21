Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey brought his campaign for president to Hartsville Saturday with a campaign appearance at Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Booker held Conversation with Cory events Saturday morning in Hartsville and Saturday afternoon in Mullins. He also held a meet-and-greet in Johnsonville between the two conversation events.
“This may sound strange,” Booker said Friday evening by phone. “But I am a guy from New Jersey’s largest city (Newark). When I’m here, I feel a real kinship.”
He said many of the same issues — access to health care, well-funded public schools, infrastructure issues — facing those living in Newark also impact people in the Pee Dee.
“I’m very excited to be back down here and talking about a lot of the issues that are affecting folks and talk about issues that we don’t talk about on the debate stage,” Booker said.
He added that he made a point in the most recent Democratic debate that child poverty has not been mentioned on a debate stage by either party in 20 years. Booker called child poverty a “moral obscenity,” especially when the country had the wealth to do something about it.
He also mentioned opioid addiction and mental health issues.
Booker also said he was energized to talk with folks about the issues they care about and to meet them and their families.
He also said the longer he stayed in the race for the Democratic nomination, the better the race would be for him. Booker added that his campaign strategy called for an upset in Iowa that provides momentum headed into the Palmetto State primary.
This strategy is the one used by Barack Obama in 2008.
Booker previously held a campaign event on Aug. 6 at the Luther F. Carter Center for Health Sciences in downtown Florence.
He also appeared in Florence with Hillary Clinton on Feb. 25, 2016, at Cumberland United Methodist Church during the run-up to the 2016 South Carolina Democratic presidential primary between Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont.
Clinton won the primary with 73.5% of the vote on Feb. 27, 2016. She ultimately lost the general election to Republican Donald Trump both in South Carolina and the nation as a whole.
Booker declared his candidacy for president on Feb. 1.
He has served in the Senate since he was elected in a 2013 special election.
Prior to being elected to the Senate, he served as mayor of Newark from 2007 to 2013. Booker also served on the Newark Municipal Council from 1998 to 2002 when he ran for mayor instead of seeking re-election.
During his time on the council, Booker staged a hunger strike and lived in a tent to raise awareness about urban development issues in the city.
Booker attended Stanford University, where he played tight end on the football team, served as senior class president and received a Rhodes Scholarship. He majored in political science at Stanford and later attended and graduated from Yale Law School.
