A judge denied bond Monday for one of two men arrested in a Sunday morning shooting at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville that left two people dead and sent four others to hospitals.
Darius Grant Dickey, 20, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, having a gun where alcohol is sold and a violation of a city ordinance.
Dickey and another suspect were taken into custody Monday morning, according to a news release from the city of Hartsville.
The name of the other person will not be released until additional warrants have been served, according to the release.
Dickey was out of jail on bond on previous charges at the time of the shooting, according to the judge. His next court date is May 6.
Dickey remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington.
Two people died and four others were injured in the shooting early Sunday morning at the nightclub in the 100 block of Camden Avenue.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the dead as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29.
Autopsies were scheduled for Monday, Hardee said.
The quick apprehension of Dickey was possible thanks to efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service as they tracked him outside of Darlington County, the press release from city of Hartsville spokesperson Lauren Baker said.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also assisting in the investigation.
The persons injured are being treated at area health care facilities, according to Baker. Because of patient privacy standards, their conditions are not available for release at this time, Baker said.
Hartsville police were dispatched to the lounge following a call received at 1:59 a.m., according to Baker.
The investigation is active and ongoing, Baker said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.