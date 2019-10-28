DARLINGTON — Two Darlington County individuals are in custody in connection to the shooting death of James Williams Jr. on Aug. 29 on Larry Drive, according to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.
Keith Kevin Larry, 26, of Hartsville, and Deonte Hamilton, 18, of Hartsville have both been charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Investigators arrested Larry and Hamilton last Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Both have been denied bond by a Darlington County Magistrate and remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
