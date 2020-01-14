FLORENCE, S.C. — It wasn’t so much what North Myrtle Beach did against Wilson on Tuesday that frustrated Tigers coach Ken Spencer.
It was more the fact that his squad kept giving the Chiefs opportunities to do them.
The Tigers turned the ball over 26 times and gave up 20 offensive rebounds, which allowed NMBHS to eventually pull away for a 53-34 victory.
The Chiefs improved to 14-1 and 2-0 in Region 6-4A while the Tigers fell to 6-9 and 0-2 with a date at Myrtle Beach on Friday.
“They played harder than we did; they played smarter than we did and they played more together than we did,” Spencer said. “We you do those three things, you’re going to win a lot of basketball games.
“…They beat us on the boards and they beat us to loose balls. That’s the ball game.”
The disparity in possessions started to take its toll on the Tigers in the second half. Wilson was down just 21-14 at the break, but soon fell behind 31-20.
The Chiefs increased their lead to 40-26 early in the fourth quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
“It was some of the stuff they were doing, but a lot of it was just things that we were doing to ourselves,” Spencer said. “Give them credit because they’re a good basketball team and they came in here and played harder than we did and they wanted it a little bit more.
“At the end of the day, that’s going to win out every time.”
The 26 extra possessions hurt the team not only offensively but defensively, Spencer said, as WHS was held to under 10 points in three of the four quarters.
“We couldn’t get anything defensively because we couldn’t score,” he said. “We couldn’t score for turning the basketball over. Some of their scores ended up being ones that we couldn’t contest, and the ones we could, they did a good job of making big shots when they needed to.”
Javi Marlowe and Cam Gore-Gause were the key playmakers for the Chiefs, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively. NMBHS also had five other players with at least four points or more.
Wilson’s Zandae Butler had 12 points to lead the Tigers.
NMB 13 8 17 15 – 53
W 9 5 12 8 – 34
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (53)
Javi Marlowe 11, Cam Gore-Gause 10, Knox 7, Vincent 6, Bensly 5, Collins 4, Smith 4, Henly 2, Doucette 2.
WILSON (34)
Zandae Butler 12, Hines 8, Robinson 3, Greene 3, Scott 2, Sherrills 2, Jones 1.
RECORDS: W 6-9, 0-2. NMB 14-1, 2-0.
NEXT GAME: Wilson travels to Myrtle Beach on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.