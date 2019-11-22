FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2019 version of the Turkey Shootout is hopefully going to be a lot more fan-friendly, West Florence coach Daryl Jarvis said.
That’s certainly likely going to be the case logistics-wise as the entire tournament, which tips off Monday at 4:30 p.m., will now be held solely at WFHS.
The three-day event features eight teams and tickets are $7 per day.
“Trying to go to Sneed Middle School and Darlington High School and here, it was just difficult logistic-wise for people who maybe wanted to see certain teams,” Jarvis said of last year’s tournament. “Maybe they couldn’t go because of the distance, so we decided to have everybody in one spot so they could stay all day and watch the games.”
The tournament is also exclusively boys’ squads this year, although it might expand to include girls again next time around, Jarvis said.
“With a new girls coach coming in here (Kevin Robinson), we wanted to him to come in and get his team together and do what he needed to do this year,” Jarvis said. “We’ll see about next year.”
The field for the Shootout is also composed of mostly local squads. Only Loris and Crestwood are outside the Pee Dee area with West, Darlington, Marlboro County, Latta, Lee Central and Lamar rounding out the teams expected to participate.
“Some of the Columbia teams we had last year are in their own tournaments, so we tried to stay pretty local and keep it a little more intimate for the local fans,” Jarvis said.
Marlboro is the No. 4 team in Class 4A in the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s preseason rankings and Lee Central is No. 10 in 2A.
“We expect to have good competition,” Jarvis said. “We scrimmaged Lee Central last week and I think Darlington did, too. Loris is a little bit more experienced than they were last year, so looking forward to them. Lamar is under a new coach and they still have a lot of guys playing football, but they’re still coming and looking forward to that.”
A familiar face will also return to the WFHS court in Aric Samuel. The former Hartsville High and Coker College coach recently took over as the boys coach at Crestwood.
“I don’t know what he has, we haven’t really talked, but I know an Aric Samuel team will be well-coached and they’ll be getting after it,” Jarvis said. “So it should be a very competitive tournament. I don’t think anybody will run away with it.”
Lee Central and Latta kick things off Monday at 4:30 p.m. followed by Marlboro and Lamar at 6 p.m. Darlington faces Loris at 7:30 p.m. and the host Knights close things out against Crestwood at 9 p.m.
Day two will feature the same format, but the final day will begin at noon with the championship game slated to tip off at 6 p.m.
