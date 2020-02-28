FLORENCE, S.C. — Job No. 1 for Crasten Davis when he took over the Marion High School girls’ basketball program was to get everyone to buy in, he said.
Not an easy task considering he had just come over from Creek Bridge and was the third coach in three seasons.
“I can’t talk enough about how they were willing to do whatever I asked them and how they were willing to play together as a team and as a family,” Davis said. “That’s the biggest reason why we are where we are.”
That would be the SCHSL 3A lower state final at the Florence Center as the Swamp Foxes get set to take on May River at 2 p.m. Saturday for a spot in next weekend’s title game in Columbia.
“Anytime you see the maturation of a team and the girls having success, that’s what you want to see as a coach,” Davis said. “Any season is going to have its ups and downs, but we’ve obviously had a lot of success since we’re here at the lower state championship.”
In fact, Marion’s girls had more success than just about anyone in the state. Ranked No. 1 in the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association poll for the majority of the season, the Swamp Foxes enter play Saturday with a 28-1 record.
“I think they handled (being the top-ranked team) very well all season,” Davis said. “I was a little worried about them maybe becoming arrogant, but I never witnessed anything like that.”
MHS also responded well to its first and only loss of year in the regular-season finale against rival Dillon.
“They knew that they didn’t play well and didn’t execute the game plan,” Davis said. “And I told them that there were some things that I would have done differently in the game as well. That was a team loss, and they bounced back and didn’t let that hurt them.
“You can learn just as much or even more from a loss than a victory.”
The Swamp Foxes have rolled through the first three rounds of the playoffs with wins over Waccamaw (102-22), Wade Hampton (78-46) and defending state champion Bishop England (59-47).
Now they turn their attention to May River (19-6), who enters with big wins over ranked contenders Dillon (56-52) and Manning (63-55) in the last two rounds.
The Sharks are led by a trio of scorers in Chynna Sneed (10.7 ppg), Gracyn Drury (9.2 ppg) and Emma Peluso (8.7 ppg).
“They’ve got some good post players,” Davis said. “Their point guard is very good and is kind of the engine that makes them go. I think we match up well, but every team at this point is very good. We try to get as much info on the other team as we can, but we still go in looking to play our game.
“We try to dictate the pace.”
One key component to the Swamp Foxes’ success this year has been balance. Marion has four players averaging double figures led by Keyla Britt and Tonaja Lester at 14.3 apiece. Kimbrie’l Barnes is averaging 13 with Mariah Moody not far behind at 11.
The Swamp Foxes also have five more players averaging at least three points apiece, led by Ka’Nyiah Davis with six.
“You really don’t know who to focus on if you scouted us, because we truly play team ball,” Davis said. “We go 9-10 deep at times, and that’s really been the key to our success.”
While Marion is looking to add another championship to the one it earned in 2009, the Latta High girls are hoping to add a fourth title to their trophy case.
The Vikings (17-5) face off against North Charleston (20-9) at 11 a.m. in the 2A matchup. Latta earned a pair of close victories over Philip Simmons and Whale Branch the last two rounds by a combined margin of just five points.
The Cougars meanwhile have relied on the potent scoring duo of CaVashia Johnson and Sophia Simmons. Johnson is averaging 13.6 points a game while Simmons is right behind her with 11.7.
Cheraw High School, the last remaining Pee Dee boys’ squad, will take on Wade Hampton (H) at 3:30 p.m. to determine the lower state representative in the 3A title game.
The Braves (16-11) are looking for their first championship after an impressive playoff run with wins over Georgetown, Edisto and Manning.
The Red Devils (19-6) are in final four for just the second time, with the over coming in 2018.
