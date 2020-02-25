MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Trinity-Byrnes standout Gene Zeigler is among the 90 players competing in the fifth annual Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship that begins Friday at TPC Myrtle Beach.
A 54-hole, college-style event, the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship features boys and girls tournaments and the field will include 63 top 100 juniors, headlined by Michael Brennan (Leesburg, Va.), the 2018 boys champion. A Wake Forest University signee, Brennan is America’s third-ranked junior boy, according to Golfweek.
Sixteen of the 30 girls competing are ranked among America’s top 100 juniors by either Golfweek or Junior Golf Scoreboard, and 47 of the 60 boys are top 100 players.
Arizona State signee Ashley Menne (Surprise, Ariz.), the 2018 runner-up, is the highest ranked girl in the field at No. 25.
