NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Trinity-Byrnes' golfer Gene Zeigler finished runner-up in the 30th Charles Tilghman Championship this past weekend at the Surf Golf and Beach Club.
Zeigler bogeyed the 18th hole to give Blythewood’s Matthew Hutto the one-stroke victory. Hutto shot 5-under for the tournament while Zeigler finished a stroke behind. He eagled the par-5 12th hole and had four birdies on Sunday while shooting a 69.
Wilson’s Pake June finished tied for 19th (6-over) and Trinity’s William Phipps finished 30th overall (10-over). Titans teammates Thomas Davis and James Potter also made the top 50.
Florence YMCA soccer registration opens soon
FLORENCE, S.C. – Registration for the Florence YMCA league, featuring boys and girls ages 3 to 13, will take place between Jan. 2 and Jan. 19 of next year.
A $10 late fee will be added after January 19.
For more information, call 665-1234 or visit www.florenceymca.org.
