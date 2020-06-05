FLORENCE, S.C. — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gene Ziegler’s high school golf season ended after two events.
His junior golf season never even got off the ground as the Trinity-Byrnes standout has remained in competitive limbo since mid-March.
That all changes Monday, however, as the South Carolina Junior Golf Association restarts its season with the 62nd SCGA Junior Championship at Tradition Golf Club on Pawleys Island.
The three-day event will feature a strong field including last year’s winner — Bishop England’s Austin Scott — and Ziegler, the 2019 SCJGA Jay Haas Player of the Year and the Carolinas Junior Player of the Year.
In fact, 18 of the top 25-ranked players in the SCJGA’s Heritage Classic Foundation rankings are set to tee it up as the season will restart with a bang.
“I think having a tournament this big and this important to start off can really turn a season one way or another,” Zeigler said. “Obviously I’m not going to put a whole lot of pressure on myself to win, even though that’s what I’m out there to do, and I’d love to win.
“But with it being a big tournament at the start of the season, it really makes you lock-in and focus. It’s not an ease-in to the season — it’s right there and you’ve got to take it.”
It shouldn’t take long to adapt to tournament play again, Zeigler said, as he has tried to maintain as close to a normal routine as possible throughout the long break.
“I’ve been in a pretty strong routine, playing a lot and working with my coach Paul (Woodbury) at Florence Country Club,” he said. “With all of this going on, I’ve actually had more time to play golf and more time to prepare.”
Normally, Zeigler would have been winding down from high school golf in recent weeks and preparing for the summer tournament season, so a return to normalcy has been a welcome development.
“I’m excited — it’ll be fun to get out there and just compete again,” he said. “Instead of playing fun games with your friends, it will be for some big stakes now.
“…When I get to competitive golf, I’ve got to make sure I’m in the right frame of mind and staying disciplined and stay in my mental routine. The game is there; it’s just making sure I approach it the right way.”
There will be new safety measures in place to keep the potential spread of the coronavirus to a minimum, but aside from a smaller field and likely fewer spectators, the only big difference will be at the pins, Zeigler said.
“They’re not allowing flagsticks to come out, but we’ve basically been playing like that for three months now,” he said. “It’s not going to be too different. You wish the flagsticks could come out and we could play like normal, but they’ve got to do what they’ve got to do to keep everyone safe, so we’re just happy to play.”
Monday marks the first in a series of events for Zeigler, who will return to FCC for the Grant Bennett Junior Invitational the next week followed by a trip to Aiken for the Palmetto Amateur.
