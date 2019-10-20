FLORENCE — McKenzie Davis defeated Olivia Merritt 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles in SCISA Class 3A state playoffs at Florence Tennis Center on Wednesday.
The Titans improve to 12-0 and will play Porter-Gaud at 3 p.m. at Palmetto Tennis Center in SCISA Class 3A semifinals on Friday.
The winner will advance and play for the state championship at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TB) def. Olivia Merritt 6-1, 6-2; Allie Murrell (TB) def. Kit Mullins 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay (TB) def. Claiborne Bunch 6-0, 6-0; Haley Davis (TB) def. Maggie Harrison 6-3, 6-0; Maggie Murrell (TB) def. Abby Mullins 6-2, 6-1; Claire Pebbles (TB) def. Constance McCants 6-2, 6-3.
LATE TUESDAY (OCT.15)
GIRLS TENNIS
Hartsville 5, Darlington 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Ella Watford defeated Chloe Moore 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
Red Foxes improved to 5-5, 4-3 Region 6-4A and will travel to Myrtle Beach at 5 p.m. today.
SINGLES
Ella Watford (D) def. Chloe Moore 6-3, 6-3; Kaylee Miller (H) def. Alayna Williamson 6-2, 6-3; Jordan Cothran (H) def. Hilary Garland 6-1, 6-1; Emani McFadden (H) def. Claire McLennan 6-2, 3-6(1-0); Anna Grace Wilkes (H) def. Meg O’Neal 4-6, 6-3(1-0).
DOUBLES
Maci Powell/ Hannah Kelly (H) def. Tristen James/ Madison Sturgen 6-1, 6-3
