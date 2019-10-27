FLORENCE — Friday was not about Trinity-Byrnes’ 2018 state semifinal loss to Florence Christian.
That was in the past.
The Titans embraced the present in their first game against the Eagles since then. And coach Jared Amell’s team embraced an offense that can quickly do catastrophic damage to a point margin.
Trinity-Byrnes led 46-15 at halftime and won 53-21 over the defending SCISA Class 2A state champion Eagles. The Titans clinched at least a share of the SCISA Region 1-2A title and can win it outright this week at home against Robert E. Lee.
It was easy to tell how many possessions the Titans had before halftime.
Look at the scorebox: Six Titan touchdowns. And those touchdown drives did not last long, either. Trinity-Byrnes scored twice on a series’ first play, added another on the third snap, two on a fourth and another on a sixth.
But those were not the only impressive numbers before halftime. Running back Reggion Bennett had 131 yards and two touchdowns going into the locker room and finished with 157 on seven carries. He also threw a 15-yard TD pass to Tre’ McLeod in addition to catching a 60-yard pass.
Quarterback Jordan Jones rushed three times for 91 yards and two touchdowns before halftime. (He had 90 for the game). And also by halftime, Lambert scored his first of two TDs on a 10-yard run.
And before the Titans closed the second quarter, receiver/running back Nick Jones scored a couple of two-point conversions.
“We’re scary,” Amell said. “We have four guys who can score — well, it was five tonight with Reggie’s TD pass to Tre’. My one regret was we didn’t throw the ball, because it was there. They gave us the pass, but I still wanted to work on the run. We could have thrown the ball more, but we have Reggion, Nick, Jordan and Donovan to also run the ball. They’re tough. And, they’re tough to go against.”
The two Titan one-play scoring possessions were striking displays of speed and finesse. Bennett’s 80-yard TD that made it 15-0 in the first quarter was scored after he zig-zagged around the 20 to get past an Eagles defender and then trotted into the end zone.
And after an Eagles onside kick was unsuccessful, Jones opened the ensuing drive by scoring on a 57-yard run in the second quarter that gave his team a 39-15 lead.
While Amell wanted his team to celebrate clinching at least a share of the region title Friday night and Friday night only, he cautioned his team once again about last year.
