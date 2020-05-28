DARLINGTON, S.C. — Like many athletes making their college choices this summer, Trinity-Byrnes’ Donovan Lambert had to make his decision without stepping foot on campus.
The COVID-19 pandemic all but eliminated visits for a lot of prospective students, so Lambert had to make sure he did his homework before signing with Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C.
“I tried to rely on my coaches and my dad to help guide me through the process,” said Lambert. “I just trusted myself and my work ethic to put me in the right position.”
Lambert talked with several coaches and conducted a virtual tour of the campus to familiarize him with the school, he said.
“Even though you don’t get to see it personally, you still have to feel that same excitement and energy of really wanting to go there,” Lambert said. “I talked to coach (Tre) Lamb and he seemed like a good person and a good coach who strives to win games.”
Lambert pointed to the educational system at GWU as another high mark and another reason he picked the Bulldogs over Campbell University and Alabama State.
Lambert was the SCISA Region I-2A defensive player of the year last season and a North-South all-star selection.
As a running back, Lambert scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the Titans’ 55-49 win over Hilton Head Christian in the class 2A state championship game.
