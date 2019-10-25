DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School announced the addition of Gerald Wright as assistant boys’ basketball coach on Friday.
Wright comes to Trinity-Byrnes with over 35 years of coaching experience after serving as assistant football coach from 1982-2017, and varsity boys’ basketball coach from 1995-2017 at Timmonsville High School.
He also coached in both The Shrine Bowl for football and the North/South All-Star game for basketball.
“I am so very fortunate to have coach Wright join my coaching staff,” T-B head boys’ basketball coach and assistant athletic director Mike Teasley said in a statement. “He has been a mentor to me and an outstanding basketball coach.”
