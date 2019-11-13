DARLINGTON, S.C. – William Phipps has worked a lot on his mental golf game the last few years, with one key area in mind.
“My attitude toward golf and life – just have a positive attitude all the time. It makes all the world of difference,” the Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School senior said. “… I feel like you can do anything if you have a positive attitude and believe in yourself.”
Believing is one thing, seeing is another as Phipps watched his hard work on the golf course come to fruition Wednesday as he signed a national letter of intent to play for High Point University during the early signing period.
Located in High Point, N.C., not far from Greensboro, the NCAA Division I Panthers compete in the Big South Conference and represent the next challenge for Phipps.
“I’m excited because it’s obviously on a high level,” he said. “I just can’t wait for that because I’m excited to challenge myself and get better. I’ve been working hard for many, many years and I’m looking forward to a new challenge.”
High Point was Phipps’ only official offer, but he was considering other schools in South Carolina and Virginia, he said. The Panthers were always the top choice, though.
“The thing I liked most was the coach – coach Brady Gregor just seems super supportive of his team and a guy I’d really like to play for,” Phipps said. “The school is phenomenal. I’d heard nothing but great things about it and I went and saw it and I loved it.”
HPU is getting one of the Titans' best during his six-year run with the varsity golf team. Phipps, the team captain, is a two-time All-State player as well as a six-time regional champ and two-time SCISA 3A state champion following TCBS' title run last season.
“He is the hardest worker that I’ve probably ever seen at this age,” Titans golf coach Michael Hawk said. “He’s there every day. Whatever they ask of him at High Point, he will do it, and he’ll probably go above and beyond whatever they ask.
“He’s gotten to this point because of that.”
Phipps’ hard work has provided him a “full tool bag” of shots to work with, Hawk said.
“I’ve done a lot of short-game work,” Phipps added. “I’ve been doing a lot of chipping and putting, which is important because even if you hit a bad shot, you can still end up playing well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.