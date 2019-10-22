SUMTER — The Trinity-Byrnes girls’ tennis team lost 5-4 to Ashley Hall in Saturday’s SCISA Class 3A state final. It was the Titans’ first loss of the season.
The Titans’ Allie Murrell and Hannah McKay won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. And after Maggie Murrell won her match at No. 5, the match was tied at 3 going into doubles. Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis and Allie Murrell won at No. 1, but that was it.
“We were all disappointed with the loss in the state championship,” said Titans coach Jeff Murrell, who coached the Titans to the 2017 Class 2A state crown. “This is the second year we’ve come up short in the finals to Ashley Hall. I knew it would be a tight match, as it should be when you get to the championship game. We were tied after singles 3-3 and needed to win two out of the three doubles matches. It didn’t work out for us today.
“My heart goes out to the girls,” he added. “We have two seniors: Haley Davis and Laurel Casstevens. I was hoping to send them off with a state championship. Although we lost in the finals, the girls had a great season. We were undefeated and region champions. We will be back next year and hopefully, in the finals to take another run at the championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.