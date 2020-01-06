DARLINGTON — Nick Ford scored a team-high 17 points to lead Trinity-Byrnes to a 56-53 win over Christian Academy on Saturday.
Teammate Amarion Coletrain added 15 points.
The Titans outscored Christian Academy 32-24 in the first half.
CA 8 16 10 19 — 53
TB 17 15 10 14 — 56
TRINITY-BYRNES (56)
Sargaba 2, Tre McLeod 10, Jones 8, Nick Ford 17, Scott 2, Edwards 2, Amarion Coletrain 15.
RECORDS: T-B 6-2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Scott’s Branch 47 Trinity-Byrnes 44
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis scored a team-high 22 points.
Scott’s Branch outscored the Titans 27-18 in the first half.
SB 13 14 7 13 — 47
TB 8 10 7 13 — 44
TRINITY-BYRNES (44)
McKenzie Davis 22, Pierce 5, Tatum 6, H.Davis 2, Howle 3, Casstevens 7.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Darlington 77 Clarendon Hall 51
DARLINGTON — Darlington’s Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 23 points as the Falcons won 77-51 against Clarendon Hall on Friday to win the program’s third consecutive Too Tough To Tame championship.
Teammate Qua’Liek Lewis added 15 points, and Daniel Perkins had 14.
CH 8 18 18 7 — 51
D 18 26 17 16 — 77
DARLINGTON (77)
Deuce Hudson 23, Daniel Perkins 14, Bowens 5, Qua’Liek Lewis 15, Williams 1, Tre’Quan Scott 13, Gary 2.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will travel to Hartsville at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: D 12-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.