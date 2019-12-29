BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Forest Hills (N.C) 68 Trinity-Byrnes 59
CHESTERFIELD — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones scored a team-high 29 points in the championship game of Chesterfield HS Tournament.
Teammate Nick Ford added 11.
FH 14 18 13 9 — 68
TB 6 15 10 24 — 59
TRINITY-BYRNES (59)
Coletrain 9, Epps 3, Nick Ford 11, Jordan Jones 29, Warren 1, Saragba 6.
NEXT GAMES: Trinity-Byrnes will host Christian Academy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
RECORDS: T-B 4-2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Crestwood 72 Hartsville 55
SUMTER, S.C. — Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a team-high 18 points in the championship game of the District IX tournament at Morris College.
Teammate Ameontae Sutton added 11.
C 40 32 — 72
H 31 24 — 55
HARTSVILLE (55)
Knox 9, Benjamin 5, Hudson 3, Thomas 9, Ameontae Sutton 11, Jazolyn Pendergrass 18.
