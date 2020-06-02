Morning News
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Tuesday was the first of many workouts for the Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School football team, but it was a significant step nonetheless.
Following the two-plus-month-long restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Titans returned to the practice field for the first time since March.
“The kids have been itching to get back out here and so have the coaches,” TBCS coach Jared Amell said. “It’s not everything we would like as far as working on actual football, but it’s just good to get out and see the kids’ faces again.
“…It’s been a long spring into early summer. Adjusting to the new normal was tough, but hopefully we can get back to some of the old ways here soon.”
Practicing together was important as the Titans try to build the same type of chemistry they had last year, junior running back Reggion Bennett said.
“It feels good coming back knowing that we don’t have the same players we had last year,” Bennett said. “We’ve got to build that chemistry back up.”
It was part of the reason the Titans captured the SCISA 2A title in 2019, but that’s something the team has moved on from as they make the move up to 3A this year, Amell said.
“We’re not defending a 2A title — we’re chasing a 3A title,” he said. “Our kids understand that and that’s their mindset. They’ve been eager to get back. If they could put the helmets and the shoulder pads on today they certainly would.”
That won’t come for a while as TBCS and every other SCISA team are gradually getting used to phase one of a three-phase plan to get athletic summer workouts going again for all sports. Football teams are allowed to practice in small groups while maintaining social distancing, but throwing around a football is off limits at this particular point.
Even so, players can see the path to getting back on the gridiron is starting to take shape, Bennett said.
“It feels good because it feels like we’re going back to football now,” he said. “I was having doubts about whether or not we were going to have a season, so it’s good to be back out here.
“…We’ve got to work even harder than we worked last year because it’s going to be better competition.”
For now, Amell is happy with just getting his team together again and back into the right mindset.
“Under the SCISA guidelines, phase one is acclimation,” he said. “(We’re) just getting them re-acclimated to the heat and re-acclimated to the conditioning. We’re not trying to do anything too intense, just trying to build up their conditioning a little bit.”
