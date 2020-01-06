Several cars from a train derailed at a crossing on Swift Creek Road in Hartsville early Friday morning.
No injuries were reported, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Swift Creek Road was still blocked at the train tracks Monday.
Hartsville city officials posted a notice on social media Friday morning advising motorists that the road would remain closed to thru traffic until Tuesday as crews worked to clear the area.
