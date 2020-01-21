Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer brought his campaign to Hartsville Saturday afternoon holding a town hall meeting at Jerusalem Baptist Church hosted by the Democratic Women’s Council of Darlington County.
Steyer said he will make addressing climate change and environmental protection his top issue if he is elected. He said climate change is a genuine threat to the environment. “I am the only person in this race who will say that climate change is their number one priority,” Steyer said.
Steyer said he has visited communities across the country where people cannot drink tap water without getting sick. And most of those, he said, are minority communities. He cited Denmark, South Carolina and Flint, Michigan as examples.
The businessman is the latest Democratic presidential candidate to visit Hartsville. His stop here was part of a two-day tour of the Carolinas.
He also appeared at a town hall meeting in Florence.
Steyer criticized Trump’s economic record and said he wanted the chance to challenge Trump on the economy in September or October.
Steyer used the opportunity to contrast himself with other Democrats, saying that someone was going to have to get on stage and expose Trump on the economy.
“He actually is a fake business person,” Steyer said at the Florence appearance. “He is a failed businessman. He’s been terrible for the American people in terms of economics.”
Steyer said he had spent 30 years building a business from scratch, never receiving a dime from his parents.
He said Trump’s tax cuts were the biggest giveaway to the rich in American history. He said the tax cut legislation was the worst piece of economic legislation he had ever seen and it was the worst he could imagine.
Steyer said his economic program would be the biggest jobs program in American history.
“I think this government is broken,” Steyer said. “I think it’s been bought by corporations. I think everybody in the United States knows it.”
