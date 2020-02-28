Morning News
SUMTER, S.C. — From the moment he took the job in June at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School, Mike Teasley saw his team in this moment.
“We played in a summer thing where I got a chance to see Cardinal Newman,” Teasley said. “I knew we needed to be in a championship game against them.
“This is what we planned for.”
Led by Nick Ford, the Titans were able to hold off First Baptist 41-36 on Friday in the SCISA 3A semifinals at the Sumter Civic Center, setting up what Teasley and company had hoped for all along.
TBCS will play Cardinal Newman, a 50-34 victor over Hammond, on Saturday at 8 p.m. for the state title in a rematch of an earlier game this season. The Titans defeated the defending state champs 64-51 in Darlington.
“They’re a championship opponent — those guys are great coaches over there and they have a great program,” Teasley said of the Cardinals. “But we belong in this game, and we want to make it clear to everybody in the state.”
The Titans will likely need the balanced effort they got on Friday against the Hurricanes. Ford was the catalyst with 18 points, including 13 in the second half, and Jordan Jones added 10 despite being a little under the weather.
Even so, his free throws with less than 10 seconds remaining all but sealed the grind-it-out victory for TBCS.
“This was a great kind of game to win,” Teasley said. “It was a grinding game from us. Our point guard (Jones) is sick, so just to see the resiliency from him with those free throws at the end.
“But getting big minutes from Nick and our bench — Dalon Edwards gave us some really good minutes off the bench and so did some other guys. This was a tough team. Their game plan was very good against us.”
Trinity led just 20-19 at the break, thanks in large part to an 8-0 run while trailing by seven. The Titans also started the second half with an 8-0 stretch and Ford’s three-pointer — the only one of the game for TBCS — helped give them a four-point lead heading into the final stanza.
Trinity led 39-33 late when Luke Perucci connected on the Hurricanes’ last trey of the night to pull First Baptist within three with 15 seconds left. The ‘Canes connected on six shots from beyond the arc in the game, which helped them stay within striking distance despite not having a single player finish in double figures.
But the combination of Ford, Jones and free-throw shooting was too much from the Titans. TBCS sank 12 of its 15 attempts from the charity stripe, and also had five other players reach the scorebook.
Ford, Jones, Blake Warren, Bewan Balle-Bonza and Amarion Coletrain all connected from the line.
“I thought with the matchup of our other two bigs in Bessante (Saragba) and Amarion, Nick was going to get a smaller guy on him and we wanted him to be posting and going to the rim,” Teasley said. “I think we got that.”
FB 9 10 10 7 — 36
TB 8 12 13 8 — 41
FIRST BAPTIST (36)
Cole 7, Brown 6, Perucci 6, McKenzie 6, Blandon 4, Honeycutt 3, Crawford 2, Frasier 2.
TRINITY-BYRNES (41)
Nick Ford 18, Jordan Jones 10, Coletrain 5, Saragba 2, Warren 2, Balle-Bonza 2, Ellis 2.
RECORD: TB 23-6
NEXT GAME: Trinity takes on Cardinal Newman at 8 p.m. Saturday for the Class 3A title.
